Teatulia Tea Bar Hosts Monthly ‘Tea School’ Classes

Tea & Cheese Pairing class set for Saturday in the LoHi neighborhood of Denver

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Teatulia Tea Bar is known for serving up exceptional teas in a relevant, fresh and educational way.

One of the unique ways the Denver tea bar serves the local community is by hosting monthly Tea School classes. The remaining classes for this year all begin at 10:30 a.m., with the next session – Tea & Cheese Pairing with Truffle Table – set for Oct. 28.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, Teatulia Tea Bar invites guests to take part in an exciting partnership between Truffle Table and local tea expert Suzanne Klein. Just like wine, the distinct flavors and different varieties of tea pair perfectly with cheese. Each guest will be led through an exploration of these pairings with a flight of tea and a flight of cheese.

Tea School classes for the last two months of 2017 include:

Coffee Cupping with Ozo Coffee – Nov. 18

Cooking with Tea: Holiday Treats – Dec. 9

“We designed the Teatulia Tea Bar to be a comfortable place where people can enjoy different teas and coffees in a unique setting while also having the opportunity to dive deeper and learn about them if they so desire,” said Linda Appel Lipsius, CEO and Founder of Teatulia. “That led to the creation of our Tea School series, which gives the community an opportunity to come together to learn and participate in a one-of-a-kind experience, while enjoying a common interest – tea and coffee.”

Teatulia Tea Bar is located at 2900 Zuni St. in Denver’s LoHi neighborhood. Pre-registration for the classes is recommended. To register, visit Facebook.com/TeatuliaTeaBar/events/ or call 303.573.0710.

About Teatulia Tea Bar

Teatulia Tea Bar came about because Denver was in need of some really good tea. The Tea Bar serves the finest organic teas, locally roasted coffee and fresh, local, handcrafted food, all enjoyed in a clean, modern, non-intimidating setting. Most of the teas served are by Teatulia – sustainably grown, pure, clean and directly sourced from Teatulia’s tea garden Bangladesh. The highest quality rooibos, mate, Chinese and Japanese teas are also served to ensure that guests can experience the vastness of the tea world. For more information, visit teabardenver.com.

