Teatulia is Shaking Up the Tea Category

Denver-based organic tea company debuts new line of Tea Sodas

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Already a fan-favorite producer of award-winning organic teas enjoyed at leading retailers, restaurants, office break rooms and universities across the country, Teatulia is turning over a new leaf in 2019.

The Denver-based tea company is poised to create even more customer demand as it launches Tea Soda, its first ready-to-drink line.

Tea Sodas feature real brewed tea, fruit, herbs and just the right amount of sparkle. The 100% organic and ethically-sourced effervescent drinks were originally introduced at Teatulia’s Denver-based Tea Bar and have been best sellers from the start.

“The overwhelmingly positive reactions we got at Tea Bar told us we were onto something big with Tea Soda,” said Linda Appel Lipsius, CEO and Co-Founder of Teatulia. “Lightly sweetened with cane sugar, Tea Sodas deliver pure refreshment and are a great alternative to natural soda, sparkling water and even energy drinks. We chose cans because they are infinitely recyclable and in line with the commitment to minimal waste packaging we’ve always had with our hot teas. Tea Sodas are spot-on trend with what today’s consumer is looking for.”

Teatulia’s Organic Tea Sodas are served in attention grabbing 12-ounce sleek cans with designs that reflect the bright splashes of color found at the Holi Festival. They come in four distinctive flavor combinations with layers customers can taste:

Organic Green Tea Soda: Green Tea, peach, blackberry, lime and cilantro. Caffeinated

Green Tea, peach, blackberry, lime and cilantro. Caffeinated Organic Black Tea Soda: Black Tea, pineapple, peach, lime and cucumber. Caffeinated

Black Tea, pineapple, peach, lime and cucumber. Caffeinated Organic Lemongrass Tea Soda: Lemongrass Tea, wild berry, lime and lavender. Naturally Caffeine Free

Lemongrass Tea, wild berry, lime and lavender. Naturally Caffeine Free Organic Mint Tea Soda: Mint Tea and hibiscus lemonade. Naturally Caffeine Free

The lineup will initially be offered in food service venues across the United States. Teatulia will launch its retail business in its home Rocky Mountain region.

Teatulia: Turn Over A New Leaf.

About Teatulia Organic Teas

Teatulia is named for the region in Northern Bangladesh where its tea is grown.

Named one of “The 2017 Most Innovative Women in Food and Drink” by Fortune Food & Wine, Teatulia’s CEO and Co-Founder Linda Appel Lipsius made the list for her transformative impact on what we eat and drink. Appel Lipsius has helped Teatulia reach a lot of firsts, including being the first company to import tea to the U.S. from Bangladesh. Teatulia cultivates its teas using only natural farming methods. Its garden-direct sourcing means the teas don’t sit in long-term warehouse storage or wait around to be blended by a third party. This results in great-tasting teas that are better for the land, its people and the environment. Teatulia is mindful of how its actions impact worldwide communities and actively supports ethical organizations like the Whole Planet Foundation, Rainforest Alliance and B Corporation. Teatulia is proud of its exquisite, clean and smooth-tasting teas that support education, business and health initiatives as well as demonstrate a thorough commitment to sustainability. To learn more, visit www.teatulia.com or call 1.888.860.3233. Like Teatulia Organic Teas on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com