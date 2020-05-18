Teatulia Refreshes Communities with New Wellness Packs

For every pack purchased, the Denver-based organic tea company will donate one to a healthcare facility

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Teatulia – the Denver-based tea company known for its award-winning organic hot teas, iced teas and Tea Sodas – is supporting the well-being of its customers and those working on the frontlines with the launch of its new Wellness Packs.

Available now to order online at Teatulia.com , Teatulia’s Wellness Packs are $10 with free shipping. For every pack purchased, the Denver-based organic tea company will donate one to a healthcare facility. Each Wellness Pack includes:

18 Classic Tea Samples – Enjoy three tea bags – all individually wrapped with a single portion of full-flavored tea – each of Black, Green, Lemongrass, Chamomile, Mint and Vanilla Rooibos. All Teatulia tea is 100% organic and pesticide-free and made from environmentally responsible packaging.

– Enjoy three tea bags – all individually wrapped with a single portion of full-flavored tea – each of Black, Green, Lemongrass, Chamomile, Mint and Vanilla Rooibos. All Teatulia tea is 100% organic and pesticide-free and made from environmentally responsible packaging. Wellness Support – Each pack contains a guide on how to use teas to support your health. Learn which teas to reach for to help support your immune system, calm your mind and alleviate anxiety.

So far, Teatulia has already made wellness donations to support New York Presbyterian Hospital, DaVita Kidney Care Dialysis Center, The Medical Center of Aurora and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital and Rocky Mountain Whole Foods Employees. Through the generous donation of customers, additional packs have been sent to Founders Give, Fuel Denver Frontlines and FDNY Foundation in New York.

“It is important for us take care of our frontline workers like they are so bravely taking care of us,” said Linda Appel Lipsius, CEO and Co-Founder of Teatulia. “At Teatulia, we are committed to giving back to the community. Tea has so many benefits for your body and your mind. With our new Wellness Packs, customers can buy one for themselves or send one to someone as a well-deserved gift. Whatever the reason, we will send one to a healthcare facility to show our support for those putting their lives on the line right now.”

Additionally, Teatulia will be giving away free Wellness Packs to first responders who show an ID at its Tea Bar location in Denver while supplies last.

About Teatulia Organic Teas

Teatulia’s garden-to-cup teas from Bangladesh are not only refreshing and delicious, but they also do good … for the land, for the people, and for the environment. The garden direct, sustainably grown teas hail from Teatulia’s very own 3,000-acre regenerative tea garden in the Teatulia region of Northern Bangladesh. The establishment of its tea garden created a new tea-growing region in the country, nestled between Assam and Darjeeling at the base of the Himalayas. 100% Organic, Teatulia is also B Corp, Rainforest Alliance Certified & Kosher Certified. Its tea garden is the first and only business in Bangladesh to be Organic and Rainforest Alliance Certified. Teatulia is “waking tea up” through intentional sourcing, education, and product and package innovation.

To find everywhere Teatulia is sold, visit teatulia.com/locations or call 1.888.860.3233.