Teatulia Raises A Cup And Funds For First Descents

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Wake the mind and stimulate the body with organic Teatulia Energy Tea while simultaneously donating to a life-changing cause.

As part of Teatulia and First Descents ongoing partnership, the Denver-based organic tea company has just launched its special First Descents Energy Tea Wrap. $1 from every specialty tea canister purchased online will be donated to First Descents to help provide life-changing, outdoor adventures for young adults impacted by cancer.

“We’re excited to partner with Teatulia, a company that has already shown their dedication to giving back through their work in Bangladesh,” said First Descents Founder, Brad Ludden. “Their Energy Teas are the perfect fit for First Descents and provide our community with a natural source of energy for our ongoing adventures.”

Teatulia creates its organic Energy Tea by infusing its award-winning tea leaves with Eleuthero Root, a centuries-old energizing herb that helps the body perform optimally, recover faster and adapt to stressful conditions. There are three different types of Energy Teas available – Energy Red (tart, yet sweet), Energy Green (tropically refreshing) and Energy Black (sweet, spicy, invigorating).

Each canister will be shipped in an eco-friendly First Descents-themed wrap along with handy tips for hot and cold brewing. With minimal packaging and no tags, strings or staples on the compostable tea bags, Teatulia’s environmentally friendly canisters reduce overall ecological impact. And, because Teatulia uses less packaging, shipping is free!

“First Descents is on a mission to help extend the healing power of adventure to the 70,000 young adults that are diagnosed with cancer each year,” said Linda Appel Lipsius, CEO and Founder of Teatulia. “Their work is truly life-changing, which is why we are so proud to have an ongoing partnership with the program. We are excited to have the opportunity to raise funds using our organic energizing tea and look forward to continuing our support of their mission in the months and years ahead.”

In addition to the donation that will be made to First Descents from each canister purchased, customers will also be supporting Teatulia’s mission to do good for the land, the people and the environment. Teatulia’s tea garden is an organic farming co-op that has lifted more than 3,000 women out of poverty and regenerated more than 3,000 acres of farmland.

People who drink Teatulia use words like “clean” and “fresh” to describe the beverage. That’s because the teas and herbs are sourced directly from the company’s USDA-certified organic tea garden in Northern Bangladesh – and other like-minded gardens – and are never touched by chemical pesticides or fertilizers.

To purchase the First Descents Energy Tea, visit Teatulia.com/Energy-teas or FirstDescents.org/store.

Teatulia: Let the tea flow. Let the land flourish. Let the people thrive.

About Teatulia Organic Teas

Teatulia is named for the region in Northern Bangladesh where its tea is grown. Named one of the “25 Most Innovative Consumer Brands for 2015” by Forbes, Teatulia cultivates its teas using only natural farming methods. Its garden-direct sourcing means the teas don’t sit in long-term warehouse storage or wait around to be blended by a third party. This results in great-tasting teas that are better for the land, its people and the environment. Teatulia is mindful of how its actions impact worldwide communities and actively supports ethical organizations like the Whole Planet Foundation, Rainforest Alliance and B Corporation. Teatulia is proud of its exquisite, clean and smooth-tasting teas that support education, business and health initiatives as well as demonstrate a thorough commitment to sustainability. To find everywhere Teatulia is sold, visit teatulia.com/locations or call 1.888.860.3233. Like Teatulia Organic Teas on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

About First Descents

First Descents provides life-changing outdoor adventures for young adults impacted by cancer that empower them to climb, paddle, and surf beyond their diagnosis, reclaim their lives, and connect with others doing the same. First Descents is a leader in outdoor experiential programming. Through outdoor adventures, skills development, and local community creation, FD improves the long-term survivorship of young adults impacted by cancer. For more information, visit firstdescents.org.

