Teatulia Organic Tea Soda Launches in Whole Foods Market

Denver-based organic tea company lands first major grocery partnership

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Fans of the award-winning organic tea producer, Teatulia, can now grab Tea Soda off the shelves of Whole Foods Market.

The Denver-based tea company introduced its popular ready-to-drink Tea Soda recently, boasting real brewed tea, fruit, herbs, a hint of pure organic, fair trade cane sugar

and just the right amount of fizz. The organic and ethically sourced effervescent drinks are now available in Whole Foods Market locations in seven states, including Colorado, New Mexico, Missouri, Utah, Idaho, Texas and Kansas.

“We are over the moon to be rolling Tea Sodas out in Whole Foods Market throughout the Rocky Mountain region,” said Linda Appel Lipsius, CEO and Co-Founder of Teatulia. “As our first grocery customer when we launched our hot teas 11 years ago, it’s only fitting that Whole Foods Market brings Teatulia’s next generation Tea Soda to market. We are also tremendously honored to be included in the inaugural class of their revamped – and pretty darn awesome – Local Vendor Program.”

Whole Foods Market strives to offer healthy options to its shoppers, providing high-quality organic and natural foods, making it the perfect space to house Teatulia’s Organic Tea Sodas.

With four refreshing and delicious flavor varieties, Teatulia’s Organic Tea Sodas provide something that appeals to everyone. The bright and colorful cans showcase the distinctive layered flavor combinations:

Organic Green Tea Soda: Green Tea, peach, blackberry, lime and cilantro. Caffeinated

Organic Black Tea Soda: Black Tea, pineapple, peach, lime and cucumber. Caffeinated

Organic Lemongrass Tea Soda: Lemongrass Tea, wild berry, lime and lavender. Naturally Caffeine Free

Organic Mint Tea Soda: Mint Tea and hibiscus lemonade. Naturally Caffeine Free

For more information, visit teatulia.com.

Teatulia: Turn Over A New Leaf.

About Teatulia Organic Teas

Teatulia is named for the region in Northern Bangladesh where its tea is grown.

Named one of “The 2017 Most Innovative Women in Food and Drink” by Fortune Food & Wine, Teatulia’s CEO and Co-Founder Linda Appel Lipsius made the list for her transformative impact on what we eat and drink. Appel Lipsius has helped Teatulia reach a lot of firsts, including being the first company to import tea to the U.S. from Bangladesh. Teatulia cultivates its teas using only natural farming methods. Its garden-direct sourcing means the teas don’t sit in long-term warehouse storage or wait around to be blended by a third party. This results in great-tasting teas that are better for the land, its people and the environment. Teatulia is mindful of how its actions impact worldwide communities and actively supports ethical organizations like the Whole Planet Foundation, Rainforest Alliance and B Corporation. Teatulia is proud of its exquisite, clean and smooth-tasting teas that support education, business and health initiatives as well as demonstrate a thorough commitment to sustainability. To find everywhere Teatulia is sold, visit teatulia.com/locations or call 1.888.860.3233. Like Teatulia Organic Teas on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

Contact:

Camille Studebaker

Champion Management

972-953-5432

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com