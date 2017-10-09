Teatulia Names Cheryl Raff National Sales Director Of Grocery & Natural

Thriving organic tea company bolsters executive team with industry veteran

Cheryl Raff

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Teatulia Organic Teas announced today that Cheryl Raff has joined its executive team as the National Sales Director of Grocery & Natural. In her new role, Raff will lead the sales team and ensure that Teatulia’s sales objectives are met nationwide.

“I am thrilled to welcome Cheryl to our team at this important stage of our brand’s growth,” said Linda Appel Lipsius, co-founder & CEO of Teatulia. “She has impressive marketing connections throughout the country and she has a keen understanding of the full spectrum of marketing strategy. The experience Cheryl brings to our team will help grow our brand so that fans and newcomers alike will be able to find Teatulia in more retailers across the U.S.”

Raff is a 15-year veteran of product marketing. She previously served as Distribution Manager/Area Sales Manager for VEB Sales, where she successfully managed recognizable brands such as Honest Tea, Blue Sky, Smart Water, ZICO and Odwalla.

“Teatulia has already won numerous awards due to the quality of the product and the unique and inspiring story that accompanies it,” said Raff. “Teatulia is dedicated to not only selling delicious organic tea but also making a difference in the world. I couldn’t be more excited and proud to join Linda and her team and I look forward to helping make Teatulia a household name worldwide.”

Teatulia: Let the tea flow. Let the land flourish. Let the people thrive.

About Teatulia Organic Teas

Teatulia is named for the region in Northern Bangladesh where its tea is grown. Named one of the “25 Most Innovative Consumer Brands for 2015” by Forbes, Teatulia cultivates its teas using only natural farming methods. Its garden-direct sourcing means the teas don’t sit in long-term warehouse storage or wait around to be blended by a third party. This results in great-tasting teas that are better for the land, its people and the environment. Teatulia is mindful of how its actions impact worldwide communities and actively supports ethical organizations like the Whole Planet Foundation, Rainforest Alliance and B Corporation. Teatulia is proud of its exquisite, clean and smooth-tasting teas that support education, business and health initiatives as well as demonstrate a thorough commitment to sustainability. For more information, visit teatulia.com or call 1.888.860.3233. Like Teatulia Organic Teas on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

Contact:

Ladd Biro

Champion Management

972-930-9933

lbiro@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com