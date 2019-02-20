Teatulia Adds Executive Talent Ahead of Product Roll-Out

Denver-based organic tea company readies for expansion with three new hires

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Teatulia is ready to shake up the tea industry.

The Denver-based organic tea company plans to make Teatulia a household name and they’ve assembled an impressive team of new hires to take on the task.

With their new line of organic Tea Sodas hitting the shelves of Rocky Mountain-area grocery stores and nationally online with Amazon, the award-winning tea company recently hired three new executives – Chris Ruszkowski as Senior Vice President of Marketing, LeeAnn Literski as Vice President of Food Service, and Nick Stefiuk as Director of Sales, Foodservice.

“Teatulia started as a local Denver brand, but has catapulted into major markets across the nation, in grocery and food service, with our delicious hot teas and fresh brewed iced teas,” said Linda Appel Lipsius, CEO and Co-Founder of Teatulia. “As we continue to grow, these new additions to the executive team bring tremendous talent, experience and creativity to our young brand. Especially as we roll out our game-changing Tea Soda.”

Before joining Teatulia, Ruszkowski was the Senior Vice President of Advertising and Marketing at Quiznos. With over a decade of advertising agency experience, complemented by over a decade at Quiznos, Ruszkowski is skilled in creating and executing compelling brand stories across multiple channels.

“Teatulia is an incredible brand that is at the forefront of the tea industry,” Ruszkowski said. “Teatulia has an amazing story to tell. It all starts with the regenerative tea garden, but with the launch of innovative products like the ready-to-drink Tea Soda, there’s no end to where Teatulia can go. I’m excited to join this team and can’t wait to tap into Teatulia’s remarkable potential.”

In her 25-year career, Literski played an instrumental role in building brands such as Merisant Equal, Tropicana, Fairlee Fruit Juice, Metromint and Switch Beverages. Most recently, Literski served as the Vice President of Foodservice for Caulipower. Literski’s industry knowledge, unbridled enthusiasm and commitment to quality products is unparalleled in the industry.

“I’ve been looking for a quality brand I can believe in and grow. I’ve found my home at Teatulia,” Literski said.

Stefiuk joins Teatulia with almost 20 years of beverage sales experience at brands like Bacardi Rum, Redhook and most recently Peet’s Coffee & Tea as the Director of Field Sales, Wholesale. Ready to help build an exciting new brand, Stefiuk will be part of the team tasked with building the new Tea Soda brand.

About Teatulia Organic Teas

Teatulia is named for the region in Northern Bangladesh where its tea is grown.

Named one of “The 2017 Most Innovative Women in Food and Drink” by Fortune Food & Wine, Teatulia’s CEO and Co-Founder Linda Appel Lipsius made the list for her transformative impact on what we eat and drink. Appel Lipsius has helped Teatulia reach a lot of firsts, including being the first company to import tea to the U.S. from Bangladesh. Teatulia cultivates its teas using only natural farming methods. Its garden-direct sourcing means the teas don’t sit in long-term warehouse storage or wait around to be blended by a third party. This results in great-tasting teas that are better for the land, its people and the environment. Teatulia is mindful of how its actions impact worldwide communities and actively supports ethical organizations like the Whole Planet Foundation, Rainforest Alliance and B Corporation. Teatulia is proud of its exquisite, clean and smooth-tasting teas that support education, business and health initiatives as well as demonstrate a thorough commitment to sustainability. To find everywhere Teatulia is sold, visit teatulia.com/locations or call 1.888.860.3233. Like Teatulia Organic Teas on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

