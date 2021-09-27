Teaspoon Experiences Explosive Success in Franchise Sales

The West Coast will see five more Teaspoon locations.

Glendale , CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) You can’t slow down success for boba tea cafe sensation, Teaspoon . After a riveting sales month in August, the brand has now sold five new units, including a multi-unit deal.

“Our sales team has been incredible showcasing Teaspoon and all that we have to offer our franchise partners,” stated Amy Lai, Co-Founder of Teaspoon.

All of the franchises sold are for territories in California. Irene and Charles Wolfey signed for a single unit in Encinitas. Morgan Hill will gain a new location owned by Saurav and Jashlyn Modi. Dan Truong owns the newest unit in Glendale. Both Hercules and Vallejo locations were signed for by Armand Aquino, Marvin Ilasco, and Mark Pascual.

August was also a hot sales month for the brand, with 6 units being added to the franchise network. The Teaspoon location in LA had its grand opening September 7th. Currently the brand has added 25 new franchises since the start of 2021.

Lai touched on the flexibility of the Teaspoon concept. “Despite the pandemic, Teaspoon has flourished due to the built-in flex. People can choose to sit and relax, they can order to-go, or they can order ahead through our branded mobile app or our website,” asserted Lai. “No matter the channel, Teaspoon is a convenient, healthy option for our customers. This really makes our concept applicable across all sorts of markets, displayed through our differentiated territories.”

The team at Teaspoon has a message for those thinking about buying into a franchise: “Now is the time to join the Teaspoon network. The demand is there; we just need franchise partners to fill the need,” stated Lai.

Teaspoon’s franchise opportunity includes ongoing support, marketing guidance and collateral designs, plus an accessible leadership team. Interested individuals should visit www.teaspoonlife.com/franchise .

About Teaspoon

Established in 2015, Teaspoon is a trendy, new kind of tea brand where customers can enjoy unique, handcrafted tea beverages in a welcoming cafe ambiance. To find out more about opening your own Teaspoon, stop by their website at www.teaspoonlife.com/franchise . To find out more about Teaspoon and their menu, visit www.teaspoonlife.com .

Media Contact:

Amy Lai

amy@teaspoonlife.com

650-209-5071

