Team behind uber-popular Saved by the Max repurpose space to open Dorian's and record store

Dorian’s is taking over the former Saved by The Max pop-up space, bringing a ’60s-inspired, permanent restaurant to Wicker Park.

The restaurant is the brainchild of Derek Berry, Zack Eastman and Steve Harris (the same team behind Saved by The Max), plus Brian Fisher, executive chef of Entente, John Hess, formerly of the Aviary, and Joe Bryl, former co-owner of Sonotheque.

The spot’s namesake is Dorian “Big E” Cole, who worked at Save by The Max and is fondly remembered by partner Zack Eastman as someone who had a unique and contagious work ethic, positive attitude, humor, integrity and perspective. He died last year.

“Sometimes we take for granted life’s experiences and relationships,” Eastman wrote in an email. “Sometimes there are people in our lives that remind us about what's important during this short time we have together. We hope to provide an experience that humbles, connects and celebrates those ideals. As Dorian always reminded us … stay focused.”

Upon entering Dorian’s, you’ll find a record shop boasting selections from Bryl’s collection of more than 20,000 records, from partners like Chicago label International Anthem. The shop leads into Dorian’s, where Fisher will craft a globally inspired menu while Hess is on cocktail duty. An early peek at the menu includes dishes like Berkshire pork belly larb made with serrano, mango, toasted ice and fried shallots, and cocktails like Frooty Loops, made with Rhine Hall cherry brandy, cereal milk, Italicus bergamot liqueur, Wray & Nephew Earl Grey tincture and cereal dust. Caviar service will be available for those looking to get a little fancy.

In addition to food and drinks, there will also be musical programming from a range of genres. Records by artists performing at Dorian’s will be sold in the shop.

Dorian’s is expected to open in September.

1939 W. North Ave., instagram.com/throughtherecordshop

