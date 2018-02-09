The team behind Sportsman's Club to open a New York-inspired bar, plus other news

Pulling inspiration from bars on Manhattan’s Lower East Side , the team behind Sportsman’s Club is opening a new boite in Avondale, Ludlow Liquors, which they hope will become a neighborhood staple.

“I feel like when you’re in that neighborhood, there’s a lot of energy and soul and activity, and it’s the kind of place where you can get lost for hours,” said Wade McElroy, partner with Jeff Donahue on the project. “We want to capture that energy inside this bar in Avondale.

By offering cocktails by the ounce, McElroy said, they want to give people the option to try a few things rather than feel committed to one full-sized drink — and to avoid drinking too many because they wanted to try a few.

“Blending the cocktails ahead of time and being able to offer them by the ounce allows patrons the opportunity to experience the menu in a variety of different ways,” McElroy said.

Whiskey will take the forefront, Donahue said, because they’ve seen Chicagoans gravitate toward the amber spirit, both straight and in stirred formats. They don’t plan on having the largest or rarest list of whiskey in the city, but they plan to have “solid stuff that’s affordable.”

“We’re really hoping to execute the best possible whiskey sour, hopefully, that the city’s ever seen,” McElroy said.

In the works is a whiskey cocktail that tastes like a martini, made with Japanese whiskey, sherry and a persimmon liqueur. The menu will have a mix of savory and bitter, light and aromatic, plus everything in between, McElroy said. And once the weather gets warmer, the large patio will host both beer drinkers and friendly dogs.

Ludlow Liquors will be a follow-up to Sportsman’s Club and Estereo, which Donahue and McElroy operate in partnership with Heisler Hospitality. This project is separate from that partnership, though Kevin Heisner (one of the principals of Heisler) and his design team are executing the interiors. With cozy accents like the original bar, pressed tin ceiling and wood banquettes, it’ll be a comfortable Chicago tavern, the team hopes.

Says McElroy: “We want to be the neighborhood bar that will connect with the community with a livelier late night, with someone playing vinyl almost every night of the week.”

Ludlow Liquors is slated to open as soon as late February.

2959 N. California Ave., 773-754-7492, ludlow-liquors.com

OTHER OPENINGS:

LAKEVIEW — The country’s largest vegetarian chain, Veggie Grill, is coming to Chicago for the first time, bringing a completely meatless menu, with burgers, sandwiches, tacos, burritos, salads and bowls. A portion of its proceeds opening day, Feb. 15, will go toward Pilot Light, a nonprofit which teaches children how to make healthier choices and where their food comes from. A Loop location is scheduled to open later this year. 614 W. Diversey Parkway, 773-868-1863, veggiegrill.com

STREETERVILLE — Ocean Prime is opening its first Chicago location with floor-to-ceiling windows for guests to look out onto the river and chandeliers overhead. The restaurant will serve seafood, steaks and cocktails. 85 E. Upper Wacker Drive, ocean-prime.com

SOUTH LOOP — Lowcountry is opening its second location in Chicago, serving seafood boil bags filled with crawfish, shrimp and crab legs. Add-ons include jalapeno honey butter cornbread and garlic beignets, and the restaurant will also have craft cocktails. 1132 S. Wabash Ave., 773-996-9997, lowcountrychicago.com

STREETERVILLE — The French Market is adding four more restaurants to its food hall. Lito’s Empanadas will serve sweet and savory empanadas; Firenze Italian Street Food will offer sandwiches and salads; Tiger Ceviche will bring fish, fruit and vegetables; and Pierogi Crib will have pierogis, blintzes and potato pancakes. 131 N. Clinton St., 312-575-0306, frenchmarketchicago.com

ICYMI:

LOGAN SQUARE — Publican pastry chef Dana Cree is opening Pretty Cool Ice Cream.

OAK LAWN — Fry the Coop’s Nashville hot chicken has landed in the suburbs.

ELMWOOD PARK CIRCLE — Baciami is now 18 West Food & Drink, bringing burgers, flat breads and beer.

AVONDALE — The team behind The Whistler opened a new bar and music venue, Sleeping Village.

CHINATOWN — Won Kow has closed because the owner is retiring.

LOOP — Miller’s Pub is temporarily closed for remodeling.

CLOSINGS:

CHINATOWN — Cafe Hoang in Chinatown has closed after 12 years, according to their Facebook page. “The reason for this decision is to combine efforts with our brother to focus on expanding Cafe Hoang’s first location on Argyle in Uptown,” the post said. 232 W. Cermak Road.

LAKEVIEW — Yak-Zies The Original has closed after 52 years, according to its Facebook page. The post thanked patrons and encouraged them to visit the other location in Wrigleyville. 506 W. Diversey Parkway.

LOGAN SQUARE — Half Italian, a grocery store and sandwich shop, announced on Facebook that it will be closing in March. 2643 N. Milwaukee Ave.

