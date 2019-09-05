Teak Neighborhood Grill Serves Up $5 Burgers All Month Long For Teak’s Inaugural “Burger World Tour”

Enjoy a Different One of Teak’s Most Popular, Unique and Delicious, Award Winning Burgers Every Day in September for Only $5

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) No one serves up burgers better than Teak Neighborhood Grill, and now, the home of Central Florida’s best burgers is offering their top-rated, tasty burgers at a discounted price. For the entire month of September, Teak is introducing their “Burger World Tour” and featuring a different burger every day for only $5. From Teak’s popular “Drunken Monk” and “Cronie Burger” to their mouthwatering “OMG Burger” and “Waffle Burger”, all the burger favorites off Teak’s ever-evolving main menu and Underground Menu are showcased in their Burger World Tour this month.

“Teak’s Burger World Tour gives everyone a chance to experience all of our amazing, one-of-a-kind burgers they’ve always wanted to try, even some from our special Underground Menu, at a heck of a bargain,” says Owner Jon Proechel. “This is our big thank you to all of our loyal supporters and fans, and we hope to make many news ones. We are excited to see everyone at Teak Orlando and Maitland this month to take advantage of this very cool program, which we hope to make an annual Teak tradition.”

Experience Teak’s Burger World Tour this month at Teak Orlando located at 6400 Time Square Avenue, Orlando, FL 32835 and at Teak Maitland located at 901 South Orange Avenue, Maitland, FL, 32751. For more information, visit www.teakorlando.com.

About Teak Neighborhood Grill

Teak Neighborhood Grill has been serving up award-winning cuisine and a comfortable dining atmosphere since April of 2010. Winner of numerous awards and recognitions, including Best Burger, Top 10 Burger Joint and a Must Do in Central Florida, plus featured on the Cooking Channel’s “Late Night Eats”, Teak features over 30 hand-crafted burgers (including Teak’s password-only Underground Menu), delicious sandwiches, salads, starters and desserts on its ever-evolving menu, created by Executive Chef Ricky Demers, with over 60 craft beers and signature cocktails. Teak prides itself on using fresh, local and organic ingredients in every savory dish, while providing a relaxing and enjoyable environment that guests return to time and time again. Entertainment seekers can dine inside or out and enjoy Teak’s large covered patios, numerous HD TVs and 140” projector screen (Orlando). Teak is open for lunch, dinner, happy hour, Saturday and Sunday brunch, and Teak Orlando serves a full menu daily until 2am.

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com