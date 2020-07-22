Teak Neighborhood Grill Premieres On The Hit Television Show “Food Paradise” On Wednesday, July 29 At 9pm Airing On Cooking Channel

Central Florida’s Award-Winning Eatery Gaines More National Attention as a Featured Restaurant on Food Paradise “Secret Menus” Episode

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Home of Central Florida’s #1 burgers, Teak Neighborhood Grill , will once again gain national attention with their highly-anticipated premiere on the popular television show “Food Paradise” airing on Wednesday, July 29 at 9pm on Cooking Channel. Food Paradise features all the must-see spots across the country to have a one-of-a-kind dining experience and invites viewers to bring their appetite as they highlight hefty plates of the country’s tastiest, most mouth-watering and decadent meals. On this “Secret Menus” episode, Food Paradise visits Teak Neighborhood Grill’s Orlando restaurant and cooks up a variety of Teak’s unique and delicious hand-crafted burgers from their Underground Menu. Teak’s special Underground Menu includes 19 of Teak’s 37 signature burgers, which guests can request by providing a different password that Teak reveals on their social media each month.

“We can’t wait to finally watch our episode of Food Paradise,” says Teak Neighborhood Grill Owner Jon Proechel. “Our Underground Menu has always been a cool and fun feature for our guests locally, and to have it catch the eyes of a huge show like Food Paradise and a national audience, is extremely exciting. We are very grateful for this recognition and all the honors we’ve received. We hope everyone takes a break from these challenging times and catches our episode and then treats themselves to one of our incredible burgers.”

Teak Orlando and Maitland is currently offering safe indoor and outdoor dining, take out, curbside pickup and delivery through DoorDash. To place an order for pickup at Orlando (6400 Time Square Avenue, Orlando, FL 32835), call 407-313-5111. To place an order for pickup at Maitland (901 South Orange Avenue, Maitland, FL, 32751), call 407-335-4835.

Food Paradise airs on The Cooking Channel, an entertainment brand dedicated to today’s passionate food lover. For food people, by food people, Cooking Channel is the answer to a growing hunger for more content devoted to food and cooking in every dimension from global cuisines to international travel, history and unconventional how-to’s. Cooking Channel is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment whose portfolio also includes Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, OWN, Animal Planet and Travel Channel.

Catch Teak Neighborhood Grill premiering on “Food Paradise” on Cooking Channel on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 9pm. For future air dates and times, visit https://www.cookingchanneltv.com/shows/food-paradise/episodes/secret-menus .

For more information on Teak Neighborhood Grill, visit www.teakorlando.com .

About Teak Neighborhood Grill

Teak Neighborhood Grill has been serving up award-winning cuisine and a comfortable dining atmosphere since April of 2010. Winner of numerous awards and recognitions, including Best Burger, Top 10 Burger Joint, Must Do in Central Florida and World-Class Burger in Florida, plus featured on Cooking Channel shows “Late Night Eats” and “Food Paradise”, Teak features over 30 hand-crafted burgers (including Teak’s password-only Underground Menu), delicious sandwiches, salads, starters and desserts on its ever-evolving menu, along with over 60 craft beers and signature cocktails. Teak prides itself on using fresh, local and organic ingredients in every savory dish, while providing a relaxing and enjoyable environment that guests return to time and time again. Entertainment seekers can dine inside or out and enjoy Teak’s large covered patios, numerous HD TVs and 140” projector screen (Orlando). Visit www.teakorlando.com for more.