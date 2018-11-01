Teak Neighborhood Grill Premieres On The Cooking Channel’s Hit Show “Late Night Eats” Thursday, November 8 At 11pm ET

Cooking Channel “Late Night Eats” Host Jordan Andino with Teak Neighborhood Grill Executive Chef Ricky Demers

Celebrity Chef Jordan Andino Visits Central Florida’s Award-Winning Eatery and Cooks Up Teak’s Famous Cronie Burger With Executive Chef Ricky Demers

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Word has gotten out in a major way about the home of Central Florida’s #1 burgers, Teak Neighborhood Grill, set to make its big TV premiere on Cooking Channel’s popular show “Late Night Eats” airing Thursday, November 8 at 11pm ET/8pm PT. In each episode of “Late Night Eats”, Celebrity Chef Jordan Andino visits a new city and three exceptional restaurants that reign supreme in the late-night food scene. Jordan meets passionate chefs in their kitchens as they cook up their late-night specialties, mingles with energetic diners and tastes the most popular and delicious dishes that after-hours eating has to offer. On this episode, Teak Executive Chef Ricky Demers wows Chef Jordan with Teak’s famous Cronie Burger, combining sweet and savory with a “French doughnut” tossed with cinnamon-sugar, served with a half-pound Angus burger, topped with maple-pepper bacon, smoked Gouda cheese and an over medium egg.

“We are thrilled that Late Night Eats chose to showcase Teak and highlight our Cronie Burger and the passion Chef Ricky has in making it,” says Teak Neighborhood Grill Owner Jon Proechel. “We are very fortunate to have gained many recognitions locally, and now to be noticed and highlighted on a national platform is extremely exciting and well-deserved by our very talented, hard-working team. We can’t wait to watch our episode, and we hope everyone tunes in and then comes over to our Orlando and Maitland locations to enjoy their very own Cronie Burger and all the unique and delicious food we proudly serve.”

“Late Night Eats” is hosted on The Cooking Channel, an entertainment brand dedicated to today’s passionate food lover. For food people, by food people, Cooking Channel is the answer to a growing hunger for more content devoted to food and cooking in every dimension from global cuisines to international travel, history and unconventional how-to’s. Cooking Channel is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Catch Teak Neighborhood Grill premiering on “Late Night Eats” on the Cooking Channel on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 11pm ET/8pm PT. For more information and rerun times, visit CookingChannelTV.com/LateNiteEats. For more on Teak, visit www.teakorlando.com.

About Teak Neighborhood Grill

Teak Neighborhood Grill has been serving up award-winning cuisine and a comfortable dining atmosphere since April of 2010. Winner of numerous awards and recognitions, including Best Burger, Top 10 Burger Joint and a Must Do in Central Florida, Teak specializes in over 30 hand-crafted burgers (including Teak’s password-only Underground Menu), delicious sandwiches, salads, starters and desserts, plus over 60 craft beers and bottles combined and signature cocktails. Teak prides itself on using fresh, local and organic ingredients in every savory dish, while providing a relaxing and enjoyable environment that guests return to time and time again. Entertainment seekers can dine inside or out and enjoy Teak’s large covered patios, numerous HD TVs and 140” projector screen (Orlando). Teak is open for lunch, dinner, happy hour, Saturday and Sunday brunch, and Teak Orlando serves a full menu daily until 2am. Teak is located in Metrowest at 6400 Time Square Avenue, Orlando, FL 32835 and in Maitland at 901 S. Orange Avenue, Maitland, FL, 32751.

