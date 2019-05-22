Teak Neighborhood Grill Chosen By The Travel Channel “As World-Class Burger” For Florida In “50 States Of Burgers”

Plus, Home of Orlando’s Best Burgers and More to Launch All-New Unique and Delicious Menu Items

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Teak Neighborhood Grill is Central Florida’s celebrated haven for the best, award-winning, unique and delicious burgers, and now the country has taking more notice. In the recent Travel Channel article “50 States of Burgers”, Teak Neighborhood Grill earned the coveted nod as the destination for the entire state of Florida to find a “world-class burger”, Teak proudly shares today: https://www.travelchannel.com/interests/food-and-drink/photos/50-states-of-burgers.

In addition, coming soon, the home to over 30 signature hand-crafted burgers and 60 craft beers will add to its ever-evolving menu, created by Executive Chef Ricky Demers, with numerous brand-new menu items. Included are: (Starters) Irish Quesadilla; (Flatbreads) Firecracker Flat, Peary Mason Flat, McTeak Burger Flat; (Salads) Gluten Free Spring Salad; (Sandwiches) This Little Pig Went to Hawaii, Gone Fishin’, Killer Bee, Rachel, Grown Up Grill, Ghost-face Wrapper, B.L.Teak; (Burgers) Wicked Waffle, Hawaii 5.0, Jack Knife, Californication 2.0, Tap Takeover, Mike Bison; and (Entrees) Porky’s Last Revenge, Mac N’ Skillet.

“We are blown away to have been recognized by Travel Channel for the whole state of Florida,” says Teak Neighborhood Grill Owner Jon Proechel. “We are extremely humbled and grateful for this and every honor we receive, and with the launch of our new menu items, we simply want to continue serving up the very best, original and unforgettable cuisine, not to mention comfortable dining atmosphere, for all our loyal patrons to return to time and time again.”

Teak Orlando is located at 6400 Time Square Avenue, Orlando, FL 32835. Teak Maitland is located at 901 South Orange Avenue, Maitland, FL, 32751. For more information, visit www.teakorlando.com.

About Teak Neighborhood Grill

Teak Neighborhood Grill has been serving up award-winning cuisine and a comfortable dining atmosphere since April of 2010. Winner of numerous awards and recognitions, including Best Burger, Top 10 Burger Joint and a Must Do in Central Florida, plus featured on the Cooking Channel’s “Late Night Eats”, Teak specializes in over 30 hand-crafted burgers (including Teak’s password-only Underground Menu), delicious sandwiches, salads, starters and desserts, with over 60 craft beers and bottles combined and signature cocktails. Teak prides itself on using fresh, local and organic ingredients in every savory dish, while providing a relaxing and enjoyable environment that guests return to time and time again. Entertainment seekers can dine inside or out and enjoy Teak’s large covered patios, numerous HD TVs and 140” projector screen (Orlando). Teak is open for lunch, dinner, happy hour, Saturday and Sunday brunch, and Teak Orlando serves a full menu daily until 2am.

