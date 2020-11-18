Teachers want you to keep it simple. Here are a few ideas to make them feel appreciated.

We're going to keep it real here. When we asked teachers what they wanted, many said to keep it simple: A gift card, a thank you, perhaps alcohol. (We cannot confirm or deny whether that last suggestion was a joke. We imagine it varies.) But in an effort to bring you an array of simple, stylish options, here are ideas for what to gift your kids' teachers. We all know teachers are having an unprecedented year and have earned some extra appreciation for the holidays and beyond.

Young Mountain tea bundle

Tea and coffee are constants for many educators. Young Mountain Tea works directly with farmers in India and Nepal. Try a green tea bundle, or for just one, grab the organic Nepali green pearl. $11.99, youngmountaintea.com

Penrose tray

Add elegance to an educator's desk. This brass Penrose tray designed by Stephen Molloy and Gunnar Ronsch offers an elegant and fun way to store a teacher's favorite pens. $30, mcachicagostore.org

Many Thanks Neon Greeting Card

Teachers appreciate a thoughtful note about why and how they are making a difference in your child's life. One teacher told us that sending their bosses a note, too, means a lot. Show appreciation with a Gabriel Stromberg-designed acrylic neon card that lasts longer than the paper version. $14, mcachicagostore.org

BP blue light blocking glasses

Help save an educator's eyes from all the screen time during remote teaching with these BP rectangular blue light blocking glasses from Nordstrom. $15, nordstrom.com

Lumens document camera

A document camera can help a teacher more easily show things to students. They aren't cheap, but perhaps a parent pod can share the cost. The Lumens DC125 Ladibug 30fps HD lightweight document camera features a lamp and brightness adjustment. $399, amazon.com

Indoor potted plant

As we spend more time working in our own spaces, a little greenery can brighten things up. Pop into your neighborhood plant store for unique selections or order plants online. This Sansevieria zeylanica snake plant ships in a 6-inch grower pot. $20.72, homedepot.com

Book of the Month subscription

Book of the Month offers a good read — and who doesn't need the distraction of a delicious novel right now? Gifts start at $49.99 for three months, and the recipient chooses from five new books every month. $49.99 to $169.99, bookofthemonth.com

Yeti rambler

Teachers need to stay hydrated, and they should do so in style. The Yeti Rambler is a 36-ounce bottle ready to keep drinks icy cold or piping hot. It's dishwasher safe, making it an easy one to wash and refill. $49.99. yeti.com

Absolut gift set

Let's face it, many teachers might need a drink. This Absolut Elyx Boutique cocktail gift set includes everything to shake, stir and strain. $109, absolutelyxboutique.com

Hand sanitizer holders

This cute hand sanitizer holder that looks like a box of crayons can be personalized for your child's teacher. $8.50, etsy.com.

Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free hand Wash

Hand soap has become a major essential like never before. Buy teachers one they might not splurge on for themselves. The alcohol-based Resurrection rinse-free hand wash from Aesop kills bacteria. $10, nordstrom.com

Alapash candle

Teachers can enjoy the sweetness of figs with Alapash's ginger and fig soy wax candle. $19, alapash.com

Denik notebook

Give an educator a notebook with an artful, inclusive design like this Love All lay flat journal. Denik's notebooks feature a variety of creative covers. $9.99, embellishchicago.com

Gift cards

Teachers told us gift cards are appreciated. They allow the teachers to choose what they want. You can also show support to local businesses by grabbing one for a teacher's favorite restaurant or shop. Some neighborhoods offer gift cards you can use at many participating businesses.

Concept planner

Help a teacher stay on track with this planner from the Museum of Contemporary Art. Made with bold colors, it encourages goal-oriented scheduling with space for goals and ideas. $34, mcachicagostore.org

