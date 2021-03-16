Teachers eat free at Curry Up Now on “Teacher Tuesdays”

The innovative Indian fast casual concept is showing its appreciation for hardworking educators, offering free bowls and burritos every Tuesday during the spring semester

San Francisco, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Curry Up Now , the nation’s largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept, is launching “Teacher Tuesdays” to thank dedicated educators throughout the spring semester. Every Tuesday from now through May 25, teachers and school staff are invited to visit a participating Curry Up Now location for a free bowl or burrito.*

“I am of the opinion that teachers make the biggest impact on current and future generations and have been the unsung heroes during this pandemic,” said Akash Kapoor, co-founder and CEO, Curry Up Now. “Whether these dedicated educators are teaching virtually or returning to the classroom, giving them a delicious, hot meal every week during the spring semester is one way we can show a small token of our appreciation.”

Known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, Curry Up Now serves one-of-a-kind takes on Indian street foods – from Tikka Masala Burritos to Deconstructed Samosas. Traditional favorites include Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls and Family Style Entrees that create the perfect spread for the whole family.

To redeem the special offer* now through the end of May, educators can visit the following participating Curry Up Now locations in-person and present a valid school ID upon ordering:

California: San Francisco: 659 Valencia Street, San Francisco, CA 94110 Oakland : 1745 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland, CA 94612 San Mateo: 129 South B Street, San Mateo, CA 94401 Palo Alto: 321 Hamilton Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301 San Jose: 3250 Zanker Road, San Jose, CA 95134 Sacramento – Ice Blocks: 1610 R Street Suite 130, Sacramento, CA 95811

New Jersey: Hoboken: 91 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Utah: Midvale – Fort Union: 1076 Fort Union Blvd, Midvale, UT 84047 Downtown Salt Lake City: 152 E 200 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111



In the last ten years, husband-and-wife co-founders, Akash and Rana Kapoor, have expanded the Curry Up Now empire to include three food trucks, 13 brick-and-mortar restaurants spanning coast to coast, and a globally-inspired craft cocktail bar concept, Mortar & Pestle, that is housed within select Curry Up Now restaurants. Working with industry-leading franchise development company Fransmart , Curry Up Now is currently seeking experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop additional franchises in major markets across the country.

To download photos and broll for Teacher Tuesdays at Curry Up Now, visit the digital press kit . To find the nearest Curry Up Now location, visit www.curryupnow.com .

*Teachers/educators must present school ID upon ordering. One free burrito or bowl per person, per visit. Valid for in-person orders only. Cannot be combined with any other offers. Not available online. No transfer value. Tuesdays from March 16, 2021 – May 25, 2021 only, while supplies last.

About Curry Up Now

Curry Up Now was established in 2009 by husband and wife team Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and now Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. The concept, which is known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, has been recognized in publications such as Zagat: ‘5 Hottest Fast-Casual Chains,’ EATER SF: ‘SF’s Best Indian Restaurants,’ 7×7: ‘100 Things To Eat Before You Die,’ QSR: ‘The 40/40 List,’ Fast Casual: ‘Top 100 Movers & Shakers,’ Nation’s Restaurant News: ‘2018 Breakout Brand,’ and International Council of Shopping Centers: ‘Hot Food & Beverage Chain.’ Curry Up Now currently operates 13 brick-and-mortars and three food trucks nationwide, and has both corporate and franchised units in development across California, New Jersey, Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Texas and Indiana.

To get $5 off their first order, receive exclusive offers and earn free menu items, customers can download the Curry Up Now app and sign up for the rewards program at www.curryupnow.com/rewards . Keep up with the latest menu items, events and special offers by following @CurryUpNow on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter . To learn more about Curry Up Now franchising opportunities, visit www.fransmart.com/curryupnow . For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com .

