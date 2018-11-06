Tea cake puts apple harvest to good use

Fall is apple season, so there’s no better time to consider new ways to use the season’s bounty.

A good source for ideas is “Ciderhouse Cookbook.” It’s a collaboration of Nicole Blum and Jonathan Carr, owners of Carr’s Ciderhouse in Hadley, Mass., and chef Andrea Blum. The ciderhouse’s orchard grows a variety of heirloom American and European apples, and Carr and Nicole Blum say they have spent “a dozen years growing, pressing, fermenting and cooking with apple cider.”

The book has instructions for making sweet and hard cider, apple vinegar, hard cider syrup and cider molasses, and also pommeau, a fortified apple dessert wine. Beyond the basics, there also are recipes that use apples as an ingredient, such as Chicken Apple Sausage and Green Apple Smoothie.

This recipe for an apple tea cake calls for pommeau as an ingredient, but the authors say apple brandy is a fine substitute.

Apple Pommeau Cake

Serves 8

1 1/2 cups sugar

3 eggs

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted

1/4 cup pommeau or apple brandy

1 teaspoon vanilla extract, or the seeds scraped from 1 vanilla bean pod

3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch of ground cloves

Pinch of sea salt

1 1/2 cups coarsely chopped pecans

4 apples, peeled, cored and coarsely chopped

Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch springform pan and line the bottom with parchment paper.

Combine the sugar and eggs in a large bowl and beat well with an electric mixer. With the mixer running, slowly pour in the olive oil and then the melted butter in a steady stream, beating until the batter is emulsified. Mix in the pommeau (or brandy) and vanilla.

Mix together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, cloves and salt in a separate bowl. Add this mixture, cup by cup, to the wet ingredients and stir until combined. Stir in the pecans and fold in the apples.

Use a spatula to turn out the thick batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until the center of the cake is firm to the touch and the crust is craggy and golden brown.

Let the cake cool slightly, then take it out of the pan and set it on a rack to finish cooling. When it is completely cool, dust it with confectioners’ sugar.

Excerpted from “Ciderhouse Cookbook” by Andrea Blum, Nicole Blum, and Jonathan Carr. Used with permission from Storey Publishing.

