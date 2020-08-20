Federal Bureau of Investigation / HANDOUT
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

TCF Bank inside Glenview Jewel Osco store robbed by 2 men Thursday afternoon, FBI says

August 20, 2020 | 6:51pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Kaitlin Edquist
Federal Bureau of Investigation / HANDOUT

Officials said the robbery took place at TCF Bank in Glenview.