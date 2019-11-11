TCBY to Offer Free Deal for Veterans

The original frozen yogurt brand is offering a deal for veterans and current military members to honor their service

Broomfield, CO (RestaurantNews.com) TCBY (The Country’s Best Yogurt), the world’s original frozen yogurt brand, is honoring past and current members of the military this Veterans Day by offering veterans and active military personnel their first six ounces of frozen yogurt for free today at participating TCBY locations.

The deal is limited to one small cup (or first six ounces) per veteran or service member, with a valid military ID or other proof of service, and is valid on Monday, November 11 only at participating TCBY locations.

“Our military members do so much for our communities that TCBY is proud to offer free frozen yogurt to service members as a small sign of our gratitude,” said Josh Kirschbaum, Chief Executive Officer of Famous Brands International. “At TCBY, we love it when members of our military join us to celebrate special occasions or just to indulge, but at TCBY, we also honor veterans as partners in our business who bring their collaborative expertise as franchisees.”

As the trailblazers of “FroYo,” TCBY originated in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1981 where it introduced customers to a unique, low fat, full-flavor frozen yogurt concept. Today, TCBY is the only dual soft-serve and hand-scooped frozen yogurt franchise on the market with more than 300 locations systemwide. The brand leads the market in nutrition, taste and product quality, while continuing to evolve to satisfy its ever-growing fan base.

TCBY offers an extensive product line with most yogurt flavors available in low fat, nonfat or no sugar added. The brand also launched its frozen yogurt classification, “Super FroYo,” which denotes the most nutritious flavors. These flavors are low-fat and boast three or more grams of fiber, four or more grams of protein, seven types of live and active cultures and are a good source of calcium and vitamin D. TCBY also offers a fun spin on frozen yogurt like banana splits, Chillers, milkshakes, parfaits and Shivers, giving customers a variety of options.

