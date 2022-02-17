Taziki’s Selects Champion as PR Agency of Record

Acclaimed Mediterranean café selects Dallas-based agency to increase brand awareness and help lift brand to new heights at the local and national level

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taziki’s Mediterranean Café announced today its engagement of Champion as the Birmingham-based fast-casual concept’s Public Relations Agency of Record.

Champion’s scope of work for Taziki’s is focused on building brand awareness on a local and national level, while also introducing Taziki’s to new markets – including the upcoming grand opening of its 100th restaurant. Champion will also provide ideation for marketing programs and create unique storytelling opportunities to highlight Taziki’s story.

“This move to Champion is starting a new era of growth for us and we look forward to utilizing the resources of the Champion team,” said Senior Director of Marketing Julie Wade. “Finding a national partner with expertise in restaurants was a critical step for us in our quest to grow.”

Founded in 2002, Dallas-based Champion ranks among the nation’s largest and most acclaimed PR and digital media agencies in the foodservice space, representing blue-chip national brands such as Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, SPB Hospitality, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Fazoli’s, Taco John’s and Bar Louie. The agency’s clientele spans a wide array of industries including high tech, automotive, consumer products, real estate and not-for-profits. For more information on Champion, including a complete list of clients, visit championmgt.com .

“Taziki’s is an exceptional brand and we’re ready to help them elevate their profile,” said Champion Principal Ladd Biro. “We are so impressed by Julie and her entire team, and we’re fired up to raise their visibility in both new and existing markets. Taziki’s culinary team does an amazing job at creating Mediterranean favorites with a creative twist, and we’re going to make sure everybody knows it!”

Inspired by the flavors of the Mediterranean, Taziki’s colorful menu offers handcrafted, elevated, affordable fare that allows every guest to receive eudaimonia — human flourishing. Taziki’s embraces the Mediterranean lifestyle in its menu, offering primarily plant-based dishes, health oils instead of butters, herbs and spice for optimal flavor, limited red meat, and fish and poultry.

In addition to its passion for the Mediterranean life, Taziki’s is passionate about working with American producers, particularly small- and medium-sized family-owned farms. Over the years, Taziki’s has built a strong relationship with these valued producers who go through an extensive vetting process to ensure the highest quality. To learn more about Taziki’s, visit www.tazikis.com .

About Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Founded by Keith and Amy Richards in 1998, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Taziki’s is a fresh celebration of the Mediterranean diet with a colorful menu that offers handcrafted, elevated, affordable fare the entire family enjoys. Much of the original menu is still the same, with added efficiency in the process and technology to make the brand a systems-driven, scalable operation. Taziki’s continues to grow with over 90 locations operating today. With opportunities in every state, Taziki’s has a wide network of resources for franchise partners that allows anyone to bring the Mediterranean lifestyle to their neighborhood. To learn more about how to own a piece of the Mediterranean, visit tazikisfranchising.com . For more information, visit tazikis.com and follow Taziki’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

