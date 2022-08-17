Taziki’s Mediterranean Café Sets Milestone with 100th Store Celebration

Acclaimed Mediterranean café shares monumental celebration at Louisville area restaurant

Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in 1998 with a mission to connect people around healthy flavors and a celebration of life. Almost 25 years later, that connection is real with Taziki’s serving as the go-to spot for great-tasting Mediterranean fare and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle in over 30 markets in 17 states!

In celebration of the connection between Taziki’s and its fans, the acclaimed Mediterranean café recently celebrated its landmark 100th store opening in Jeffersonville, Indiana with a one-of-a-kind 100 Cent Menu and a special VIP event with members of the Taziki’s executive team. The goal was simple – celebrate the monumental number with those that appreciate the brand and prepare for what comes next.

“I can’t say enough about how much each community that we’ve opened in has supported us since day one at each location,” said CEO Dan Simpson. “From our first café in Birmingham to the 100th one in Indiana, the mission is always the same – put our heart into what we do and make a connection with the people we serve. Our food is healthy and delicious, but I believe it’s the connection that we make with our guests that keeps them coming back!”

While several restaurants struggled to rebound from the difficulties of the pandemic and ongoing harsh economic conditions, Taziki’s has thrived. Investment in tech-based initiatives like its mobile app, rewards program and streamlined online ordering has helped Taziki’s become one of the fastest-growing franchise models in the country and recently earn the title of the No.1 Mediterranean Franchise brand by Entrepreneur.

Taziki’s currently has 10 restaurants in the development phase, with each one expected to open within the next six months.

To learn more about the hyper-growth franchise, visit TazikisFranchising.com . For more information about Taziki’s, visit tazikis.com .

About Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Founded by Keith and Amy Richards in 1998, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Taziki’s is a fresh celebration of the Mediterranean diet with a colorful menu that offers handcrafted, elevated, affordable food the entire family enjoys. Much of the original menu is still the same, with added efficiency in the process and technology to make the brand a systems-driven, scalable operation. Taziki’s continues to grow with more than 100 locations operating today. With opportunities in every state, Taziki’s has a wide network of resources for franchise partners that allows anyone to bring the Mediterranean lifestyle to their neighborhood. To learn more about how to own a piece of the Mediterranean, visit tazikisfranchising.com . For more information, visit tazikis.com and follow Taziki’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

