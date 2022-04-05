Taziki’s Mediterranean Café Prepares to Bring Its Fresh, Handcrafted Fare to Jeffersonville

Acclaimed Mediterranean café set to open third Kentuckiana location in early June

Jeffersonville, IN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is continuing to grow throughout the Greater Louisville area with its first Jeffersonville location set to open in early June.

Located at 1580 Veterans Parkway in the Jeffersonville Town Center, the 3,000-square-foot café will feature a drive-thru, a covered patio and a smooth, easy pick-up process for app and online orders. Jeffersonville’s new Taziki’s will be locally owned and operated by Jeff and Lisa Wilkins.

“We’re very excited to be the ones to bring another Taziki’s location to our hometown,” said Lisa Wilkins. “We’ve been a part of the community for over 22 years, and after we visited the Chattanooga location, we knew that Kentuckiana needed a Taziki’s. We can’t wait to introduce Taziki’s one-of-a-kind flavors and Mediterranean experience to Jeffersonville!”

In preparation for its grand opening, Taziki’s Jeffersonville is currently hiring up to 30 team members for multiple positions, including kitchen staff, cashier, shift leader and assistant general manager. Taziki’s offers a flexible job that employees can get excited about, with a team they’ll enjoy and work they can be proud of. For more information about Taziki’s hiring opportunities, visit tazikis.com/careers or text “TAZJOBS” to 31063.

Taziki’s Jeffersonville location will mark the third in the Kentuckiana area. To learn more about the hyper-growth franchise, visit TazikisFranchising.com . For more information about Taziki’s, visit tazikis.com .

About Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Founded by Keith and Amy Richards in 1998, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Taziki’s is a fresh celebration of the Mediterranean diet with a colorful menu that offers handcrafted, elevated, affordable fare the entire family enjoys. Much of the original menu is still the same, with added efficiency in the process and technology to make the brand a systems-driven, scalable operation. Taziki’s continues to grow with more than 90 locations operating today. With opportunities in every state, Taziki’s has a wide network of resources for franchise partners that allows anyone to bring the Mediterranean lifestyle to their neighborhood. To learn more about how to own a piece of the Mediterranean, visit tazikisfranchising.com . For more information, visit tazikis.com and follow Taziki’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

More from Taziki’s

The post Taziki’s Mediterranean Café Prepares to Bring Its Fresh, Handcrafted Fare to Jeffersonville first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.