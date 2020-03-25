Taziki’s Mediterranean Café to Partner with The Cupcake Collection

Cupcakes will be available at all Nashville locations

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe has joined forces with Nashville’s beloved, The Cupcake Collection .

Earlier this month, a tornado ravaged Germantown, which included the city’s iconic cupcake haunt, The Cupcake Collection. As they wait for a contractor to assess their damage, they’ve been fortunate enough to get their kitchen back up and running but there is still significant damage to the historic building they’ve called home for 12 years which has slowed down production and sales have been drastically impacted.

To support this incredible Nashville brand as they rebuild, Taziki’s is now selling The Cupcake Collection’s signature treats in four packs in all nine Taziki’s Nashville area locations.

“Taziki’s was honestly so thrilled to have a chance to help Mignon and her TCC team during this tough time for our city,” said Rachel Layton, VP of Marketing + Growth, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café. “Supporting other small businesses in Nashville is something that is very important to our company.”

These delectable cupcakes are available every day at all Taziki’s Nashville locations until they sell out.

“I hopped on social media and asked for what I needed. By the afternoon it was more than I could have imagined,” said Mignon Francois, CEO and Founder. “It’s just so important to ask, need or want, big or small. You just might get it!”

Each four pack will be priced at $12 and will include one of the delicious flavors described as follows:

Blackout: Say Chocolate! A chocolate cake cupcake filled with chocolate mousse finished with chocolate buttercream and rolled in chocolate cupcake crumbs.

Strawberry: Often compared to warm strawberry ice cream, strawberry cake is loaded with natural strawberries throughout, finished with strawberry buttercream that is truly pink because of REAL strawberries.

Birthday Cake: Celebrate everyday like it's your birthday with this classic treat. Vanilla butter confetti cake finished with signature vanilla or chocolate buttercream icing and colorful confetti sprinkles.

Sweet Potato: You can bet your sweet potatoes that our cupcake version is as southern as pie. Voted 'Best Cake" in Tennessee by Yelp & Business Insider. It's The Cupcake Collection's #1 selling cupcake. Available in regular and gluten-free.

The varieties in the packs may change depending on availability, daily.

A trip into the home of The Cupcake Collection is an invitation into the lives of the Francois family. The bakery, housed right inside Mignon Francois’ family living room, features daily sweet treats they rise early to prepare with each customer in mind. The Cupcake Collection’s mission statement centers around the idea that you would never dream of offering a personal guest anything less than you would offer to your family. At The Cupcake Collection, they are not trying to reinvent the wheel; they are just trying to do classic things, well. The cupcakes taste homemade because they are homemade, right in their family-run kitchen. Since planting its roots in 2008, Mignon’s (Founder and CEO of The Cupcake Collection), business savvy talents have earned her the titles of “Woman of Legend and Merit” by Tennessee State University, “Emerging Business Leader of the Year” and Black Enterprise Magazine “Family Business of the Year Award”.

About Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is a rapidly expanding brand, named one of America’s fastest growing leaders by Inc. 5000 in the fresh-casual industry. Having more than tripled in size since 2011, Taziki’s has more than 90 restaurant locations, spanning across 18 states nationally. Development plans include building the brand in existing markets, as well as entering into new areas across the country by 2023.

The essence of Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe is defined by serving fresh ingredients and hand-cut meats daily. The Mediterranean influence in their name echoes across their best-in-class chef-inspired cuisine but is intentionally approachable for any person, anywhere. Taziki’s takes pride in their made-from-scratch food that nourishes customers daily and the artisanship that goes behind doing so without the use of fryers, or microwaves.

Taziki’s mission is to create an environment that combines extraordinary food with meaningful human connection.

