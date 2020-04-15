Taziki’s Mediterranean Café Launches Taziki’s Market Essentials

Supporting Customers During COVID-19 With Fresh Produce and Meats

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe has launched Taziki’s Market which will include an array of grocery items for guests to order online at tazikis.com and through the Taziki’s app. Taziki’s Market includes five categories: produce, meats, dairy/breads/dry goods, deli sides/dressings and beverages. Various amounts of these items will be available to order for delivery or pick-up beginning in Nashville, Richmond, Atlanta, Denver, and Memphis. Taziki’s plans to expand the program across their various other locations throughout the coming months. Photos of the food items available and the Taziki’s Pantry logo can be found here .

“Taziki’s is focused on providing needed essentials for everyone adapting to COVID-19. When Taziki’s customers choose menu items for curbside or delivery, they now have the option to also add other important grocery items,” said Dan Simpson, CEO of Taziki’s Mediterranean Café. “Our customers expect freshness when they think of Taziki’s, that is why we’re rolling out new ways for them to conveniently get everything in one place.”

The new Taziki’s Market items include:

Small Fruit Bag: apples, oranges, a bag of grapes, and other seasonal berries that may include blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, for $15. Small Veggie Bag: Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, roma tomatoes, onion, and a pint of housemade Greek or Balsamic Dressing, for $15. Large Veggie Bag: Romaine lettuce, carrots, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, potatoes, onions, and seasonal vegetables that may include zucchini, squash, asparagus, for $30. À La Carte Items: Taziki’s fresh proteins (in select stores) including chicken, beef, shrimp, and salmon, along with Taziki’s signature basmati rice, authentic pita bread, and penne and rotini pastas. Beverages: Gallons of tea and lemonade



The restaurant’s savory favorites will be available in their newest market option called the Cold Pantry Bag ($30). This bag includes their signature scratch-made dips like Whipped Feta, Taziki’s Hummus, salsa, along with customer-favorite Taziki’s Pasta Salad with Baked Pita Bread. All of these offerings come in convenient pints and are perfect for week-long snacking during quarantine for families and singles, alike.

About Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is a rapidly expanding brand, named one of America’s fastest growing leaders by Inc. 5000 in the fresh-casual industry. Having more than tripled in size since 2011, Taziki’s has more than 90 restaurant locations, spanning across 18 states nationally. Development plans include building the brand in existing markets, as well as entering new areas across the country by 2023.

The essence of Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe is defined by serving fresh ingredients and hand-cut meats daily. The Mediterranean influence in their name echoes across their best-in-class chef-inspired cuisine but is intentionally approachable for any person, anywhere. Taziki’s takes pride in their made-from-scratch food that nourishes customers daily and the artisanship that goes behind doing so without the use of fryers, or microwaves.

Taziki’s mission is to create an environment that combines extraordinary food with meaningful human connection.

Contact:

Rachel Layton

VP of Marketing + Growth

rlayton@tazikiscafe.com