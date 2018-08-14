Taziki’s Mediterranean Café Launches New Handmade Whipped Feta Appetizer

Mouth-Watering Appetizer Sure to Satisfy Taziki’s Customers

Birmingham, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, recently named one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies, is innovating their menu by adding a crave-worthy appetizer, handmade Whipped Feta.

Celebrating the savory side of family-style, the appetizer is made specifically with sharing in mind, incorporating a generous honey drizzle, some parsley garnish, plus banana peppers and kalamata olives. It is served with the customer’s choice of baked or soft pita.

“The taste of the Mediterranean shines through this feta spread,” said Keith Richards, Founder, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café. “We wanted to create a shareable appetizer that had a light, creamy texture.”

Richards recently returned from Greece where he spent over a month developing more menu innovations for Taziki’s, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Taziki’s menu is known for its original chef-driven recipes prepared daily from more than 100 fresh produce items as well as more than 60 herbs and spices flavoring the food; including freshly grilled meats, original sauces and healthy side dishes, as well as vegetarian and gluten-free options.

“Taziki’s has perfected a dip that is made in-house each day and is deliciously different,” said Dan Simpson, CEO, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café. “We pride ourselves in developing new recipes. Our menu items are evolving to meet the requests of our customers.”

The availability of the Whipped Feta appetizer is available at all Taziki’s locations.

The Grilled Salmon Feast, the Grilled Chicken Basil-Pesto Gyro, the Lamb & Skordalia Gyro and various vegetarian options represent a sampling of Taziki’s most popular healthy entrees.

Lamb is prominently found on Taziki’s menu and is a staple of the Mediterranean Diet; it’s a particular favorite in Greek cuisine. It is an excellent choice of protein and has vital nutrients such as iron, vitamin B12, folate, vitamin K, vitamin D as well as others. Lamb meat provides 45 percent of the daily requirement of zinc, essential for growth, healing and a healthy immune system.

The restaurant’s website, tazikiscafe.com, provides descriptions of each entrée as well as nutritional information.

About Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Taziki’s is a rapidly expanding brand, named one of America’s fastest growing leaders by Inc. 5000 in the fresh-casual industry. Having more than tripled in size since 2011, Taziki’s has more than 86 restaurant locations, spanning across 17 states nationally. Development plans include building the brand in existing markets, as well as entering into new areas across the country by 2023.

The essence of Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe is defined by serving fresh ingredients and hand-cut meats daily. The Mediterranean influence in our name echoes across our chef-inspired cuisine but is approachable for any person, anywhere. We take pride in the made-from-scratch food that nourishes our customers daily and the artisanship that goes behind doing so without the use of fryers, freezers, or microwaves.

We thrive on the words included in our culture compass: connection, challenge, collaboration, details, and fresh. These ideals are executed through our mission to create an environment that combines extraordinary food with meaningful human connection.

Visit Tazikiscafe.com for more information. Follow events and promotions on Twitter- @Tazikis, Instagram- @tazikis and on Facebook- Taziki’s Mediterranean Café.

Contact:

Holly Lollar, APR

205-807-3759

holly@thelollargroup.com