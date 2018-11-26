Taziki’s Mediterranean Café to Host National Feast Day with Giveaway

One Customer to Win Free Grilled Chicken Feasts for a Year

Birmingham, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Taziki’s Mediterranean Café has deemed Sat., Dec. 1 “National Feast Day.” Customers that order a grilled chicken feast through the Taziki’s mobile app or online on Sat., Dec. 1 will be entered for a chance to win free grilled chicken feasts for a year.

The winner will be announced on the corporate Taziki’s app, social channels, and blog on Fri., Dec. 7.

Taziki’s Grilled Chicken Feasts are served with signature Taziki sauce, a Greek salad, a baked pita and the customer’s choice of Roasted New Potatoes or Basmati Rice.

“Our Grilled Chicken Feast is such a popular item at Taziki’s,” said Rachel Layton, Vice President of Marketing, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café. “The great success from our last giveaway made it clear this one would be a big hit. We couldn’t be more excited to share in the spirit of giving this holiday season!”

Taziki’s is preparing new features in it’s app this holiday season since guests highly value the online ordering experience. In anticipation for the company’s TAZ Rewards release coming soon, guests will have a first look at the latest edition of the Taziki’s app while participating in the National Feast Day Giveaway.

“We’re looking forward to revealing all the great new features of our latest Taziki’s app very soon,” said Dan Simpson, CEO, Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe. “We’re ready to deliver on this promise we’ve made to our guests, prioritizing mobile orders and a rewards platform in a sleek and efficient way.”

Among Taziki’s other guests favorites are other feast options, all served with Greek salad and a choice of Roasted New Potatoes or Basmati Rice are:

Grilled Beef Tender Feast served with a side of our Homemade Horseradish Sauce

Chargrilled Lamb Feast served with homemade skordalia sauce

Herb-roasted Pork Loin served with Taziki’s famous Tomato Chutney Aioli and a side of grilled asparagus

Grilled Salmon Feast seasoned and chargrilled to perfection

Grilled Shrimp Feast seasoned and grilled with lemon juice, butter, and just a touch of blackened seasoning

Grilled Tilapia Feast served with Taziki’s Original Caper-Dill Sauce.

Taziki’s menu is known for its original chef-driven recipes prepared daily from more than 100 fresh produce items as well as more than 60 herbs and spices flavoring the food; including freshly grilled meats, original sauces and healthy side dishes, as well as vegetarian and gluten-free options.

The restaurant’s website, tazikiscafe.com, provides descriptions of each entrée as well as nutritional information.



About Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Taziki’s is a rapidly expanding brand, named one of America’s fastest growing leaders by Inc. 5000 in the fresh-casual industry. Having more than tripled in size since 2011, Taziki’s has more than 88 restaurant locations, spanning across 17 states nationally. Development plans include building the brand in existing markets, as well as entering into new areas across the country by 2023.

The essence of Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe is defined by serving fresh ingredients and hand-cut meats daily. The Mediterranean influence in our name echoes across our chef-inspired cuisine but is approachable for any person, anywhere.

We take pride in the made-from-scratch food that nourishes our customers daily and the artisanship that goes behind doing so without the use of fryers, freezers, or microwaves. We thrive on the words included in our culture compass: connection, challenge, collaboration, details, and fresh. These ideals are executed through our mission to create an environment that combines extraordinary food with meaningful human connection.

