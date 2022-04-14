Taziki’s Mediterranean Café Elevates Guest Experience Through New Technology Initiatives

Acclaimed Mediterranean café testing mobile app ordering, new menu boards and more

Birmingham, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taziki’s Mediterranean Café has always been committed to finding new ways to improve the guest experience, from the moment they walk into a café all the way until it’s time to clear the table for the next satisfied customer.

That’s why the acclaimed Mediterranean café is implementing and testing new technology to expedite the ordering process, improve menu visuals and instill the message that Taziki’s will take care of its guests from arrival to departure. For starters, Taziki’s will test mobile app ordering at three Nashville-area locations that will allow guests to skip the line and send orders directly to the kitchen as they find a seat.

At Taziki’s in Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville and Richmond, the cafés are testing new menu boards that feature larger, more colorful visuals. The menu boards will hang closer to the register for guests to clearly see as they order. In addition to its new boards, Taziki’s is adding a QR code on its menu and front door, taking guests to an online version of the menu for them to view while waiting in line. At the Jeffersonville, Indiana location, new digital boards will be tested that showcase special offers, menu items and local happenings relevant to the specific market.

“We’re excited to test these new technologies and work towards providing our guests with an exceptional guest experience,” said Taziki’s CEO Dan Simpson. “While our Mediterranean values result in a colorful menu and affordable fare, they also mean a focus on community and celebration of life. We hope these new updates give our guests the best environment possible to find that community while they enjoy our delicious food.”

In addition to its technological advancements, Taziki’s is updating its table numbers to remind guests that Taziki’s aims to serve from walk-in to walk-out. The new table numbers will feature text that reads — Have a seat! We’re here to serve…and clean. Kick back and relax. We’ll bring your food out and clear the table when you’re all done. At Taziki’s, guests can come in knowing that they can enter, take a seat and let Taziki’s provide a best-in-class experience.

To join the growth, visit TazikisFranchising.com . To learn more about Taziki’s, visit www.tazikis.com .

About Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Founded by Keith and Amy Richards in 1998, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Taziki’s is a fresh celebration of the Mediterranean diet with a colorful menu that offers handcrafted, elevated, affordable fare the entire family enjoys. Much of the original menu is still the same, with added efficiency in the process and technology to make the brand a systems-driven, scalable operation. Taziki’s continues to grow with more than 90 locations operating today. With opportunities in every state, Taziki’s has a wide network of resources for franchise partners that allows anyone to bring the Mediterranean lifestyle to their neighborhood. To learn more about how to own a piece of the Mediterranean, visit tazikisfranchising.com . For more information, visit tazikis.com and follow Taziki’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

More from Taziki’s

The post Taziki’s Mediterranean Café Elevates Guest Experience Through New Technology Initiatives first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.