Taziki’s Mediterranean Café Drives Rapid Expansion Across Nashville

Acclaimed Mediterranean café seeks up to 150 team members as it nears 20 locations in Tennessee

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is quickly spreading its fresh celebration of a health-focused diet across the Volunteer State!

The acclaimed Mediterranean café will soon surpass the 20-location benchmark in Tennessee as Taziki’s plans to open four new restaurants across the greater Nashville area this year in Bellevue, Berry Farms, Murfreesboro and Nolensville. Since opening its first Nashville restaurant over a decade ago, Taziki’s has seen record-breaking sales at all six of its locations in the market.

“We’ve seen double-digit sales growth over the past few years in the Nashville market, and now, riding that momentum, we know that this is the perfect territory for Taziki’s expansion,” said Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe CEO Dan Simpson. “The unique consumer landscape in Nashville has led to us gaining loyal fans across the city. We look forward to welcoming new Franchise Owners to the Taziki’s family and building upon our presence in Tennessee as well as the United States.”

The first new Taziki’s coming to Tennessee will be the Nolensville location, slated to open its doors in April. In preparation for this grand opening, the Nolensville team is currently hiring team members in multiple positions, offering a flexible job that employees can get excited about, with a team they’ll enjoy and work they can be proud of doing.

“I’m honored to open our own Taziki’s in this great neighborhood,” said Nolensville Operating Partner Jose Cantu. “My family and I have grown to love this area over the past six years through our involvement in the Nolensville Farmers Market, and we’ve very excited to partner with a brand that prioritizes locally-sourced produce and American family farmers.”

As more Taziki’s continue to open across Tennessee, the brand is looking to hire over 150 team members in all roles at its additional and existing locations. For more information on hiring at the Nolensville location or a different location, visit tazikis.com/careers or text ‘TAZJOBS’ to 31063.

Over the past few years, Taziki’s has emerged as a strong competitor in the Mediterranean segment due to its consistent increase in off-premises sales and investment in tech initiatives like its mobile app and online ordering. Today, Taziki’s is one of the fastest-growing franchise models in the country with plans to continue expanding across the nation. The brand’s franchising success has not gone unrecognized as Taziki’s was recently rated the No. 1 Mediterranean Franchise in the nation by Entrepreneur.

Taziki’s currently operates 17 locations in Tennessee. To learn more about the hyper-growth franchise, visit TazikisFranchising.com . For more information about Taziki’s, visit tazikis.com .

About Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Founded by Keith and Amy Richards in 1998, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Taziki’s is a fresh celebration of the Mediterranean diet with a colorful menu that offers handcrafted, elevated, affordable fare the entire family enjoys. Much of the original menu is still the same, with added efficiency in the process and technology to make the brand a systems-driven, scalable operation. Taziki’s continues to grow with more than 90 locations operating today. With opportunities in every state, Taziki’s has a wide network of resources for franchise partners that allows anyone to bring the Mediterranean lifestyle to their neighborhood. To learn more about how to own a piece of the Mediterranean, visit tazikisfranchising.com . For more information, visit tazikis.com and follow Taziki’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

More from Taziki’s

The post Taziki’s Mediterranean Café Drives Rapid Expansion Across Nashville first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.