Taziki’s Mediterranean Café Celebrates National Gyro Day by Encouraging Customers to Vote by Placing Orders

Battle of the Gyro Will Determine Favorite Menu Item

Birmingham, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is excited to celebrate National Gyro Day once again on Wednesday, September 1st. This year, Taziki’s is hosting the Battle of the Gyro!

On National Gyro Day, customers can visit Tazikis and order to vote for their favorite gyro. Who will win? The reigning king, Taziki’s Grilled Lamb Gyro or the delicious underdog, Taziki’s Chicken Basil-Pesto Gyro? Customers will have the opportunity to decide on Sept. 1.

Gyros were one of the first menu items created for the Taziki’s menu over 20 years ago. As one of the restaurant’s most popular food items, Taziki’s guests regularly enjoy a variety of hand-crafted gyros including a grilled chicken gyro; Greek salad gyro: grilled beef tender gyro; grilled lamb gyro; and grilled veggie gyro.

Gyro entrees are served with chips and a choice of a healthy side including fresh-cut fruit; tomato-cucumber salad, pasta salad; roasted new potatoes or basmati rice.

“There is nothing that we love more than our customers’ feedback,” said Dan Simpson, CEO of Taziki’s Mediterranean Café. “We are excited to see what Taziki’s gyro receives the most orders on September 1.”

The Taziki’s app has been totally redesigned giving users a much better experience. For Taziki’s, streamlining off-premises orders has been a top priority and the restaurant’s new app offers curbside “I’m here” messaging, gift card redemption, an in-app rewards program and easy to navigate ordering. To stay in the loop on giveaways and promotions, Taziki’s fans are urged to create a Taz Rewards account and enter their email.

The customer favorite Battle of the Gyro winner will be announced on social media Thursday, Sept. 2.

Graphics related to the Battle of the Gyro competition can be found here .

About Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is a rapidly expanding brand, named one of America’s fastest growing leaders by Inc. 5000 in the fresh-casual industry. Having more than tripled in size since 2011, Taziki’s has over 90 restaurant locations, spanning across 18 states nationally. Development plans include building the brand in existing markets, as well as entering new areas across the country by 2023.

The essence of Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe is defined by serving fresh ingredients and hand-cut meats daily. The Mediterranean influence in their name echoes across their best-in-class, chef-inspired cuisine but is intentionally approachable for any person, anywhere. Taziki’s takes pride in their made-from-scratch food that nourishes customers daily and the artisanship that goes behind doing so without the use of fryers, or microwaves.

Taziki’s mission is to create an environment that combines extraordinary food with meaningful human connection.

Contact:

Julie Wade, Senior Director of Marketing

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

jwade@tazikis.com

205-547-3645

The post Taziki’s Mediterranean Café Celebrates National Gyro Day by Encouraging Customers to Vote by Placing Orders first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.