Taziki’s Mediterranean Café to Celebrate National Gyro Day with Giveaway

One Customer to Win Free Gyros for a Year

Birmingham, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is celebrating National Gyro Day on Sat., Sept. 1 and one lucky customer will receive one free gyro per week for a year.

Customers that order a gyro through the Taziki’s mobile app or online on Sat., Sept. 1 will be entered for a chance to win the free gyros for a year giveaway. The winner will be announced on the corporate Taziki’s Facebook, Instagram and blog pages on Mon., Sept. 3.

“Gyros are our most popular signature item at Taziki’s,” said Rachel Layton, Vice President of Marketing, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café. “We’re excited about celebrating National Gyro Day in a new way this year by giving away free gyros to one of our customers.”

Taziki’s offers several hand-crafted gyros including a grilled chicken gyro; grilled chicken basil-pesto gyro; greek salad gyro; grilled beef tender gyro; grilled lamb gyro; lamb & skordalia gyro; and grilled veggie gyro.

Gyro entrees are each served with chips and a choice of a healthy side including fresh cut fruit; tomato-cucumber salad, pasta salad; roasted new potatoes or basmati rice.

Taziki’s menu is known for its original chef-driven recipes prepared daily from more than 100 fresh produce items as well as more than 60 herbs and spices flavoring the food; including freshly grilled meats, original sauces and healthy side dishes, as well as vegetarian and gluten-free options.

The restaurant’s website, tazikiscafe.com, provides descriptions of each entrée as well as nutritional information.

About Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Taziki’s is a rapidly expanding brand, named one of America’s fastest growing leaders by Inc. 5000 in the fresh-casual industry. Having more than tripled in size since 2011, Taziki’s has more than 86 restaurant locations, spanning across 17 states nationally. Development plans include building the brand in existing markets, as well as entering into new areas across the country by 2023.

The essence of Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe is defined by serving fresh ingredients and hand-cut meats daily. The Mediterranean influence in our name echoes across our chef-inspired cuisine but is approachable for any person, anywhere. We take pride in the made-from-scratch food that nourishes our customers daily and the artisanship that goes behind doing so without the use of fryers, freezers, or microwaves.

We thrive on the words included in our culture compass: connection, challenge, collaboration, details, and fresh. These ideals are executed through our mission to create an environment that combines extraordinary food with meaningful human connection.

Visit Tazikiscafe.com for more information. Follow events and promotions on Twitter- @Tazikis, Instagram- @tazikis and on Facebook- Taziki’s Mediterranean Café – @TazikisMedCafe.

