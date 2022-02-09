Taziki’s Mediterranean Café Builds Momentum for Impressive Growth in 2022

Acclaimed Mediterranean café prepares to open seven locations and hit 100 total units this year

Birmingham, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) After spreading its fresh celebration of a health-focused diet to 30+ markets in 2021, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is on track to reach 100 locations this year!

Since closing out 2021 by opening its 10th Birmingham location, the popular Mediterranean-inspired café now has its sights set on further growth by developing corporate- and franchise-owned locations. Taziki’s currently has two franchise locations under construction and is slated to open at least five corporate units this year, three of which will be in Nashville. The brand also recently signed a multi-unit area agreement to expand into Louisiana and expects to open the first restaurant there this fall.

“We’re excited to join the Taziki’s organization and bring some fast-casual Mediterranean flare to Louisiana,” said Franchise Partner Barre Tanguis. “The Taziki’s brand resonated with us because it’s a well-run company that’s family-oriented and puts emphasis on treating guests and staff well. We wanted to partner with a top brand that still takes a personal approach, and Taziki’s was the perfect fit!”

Over the past few years, Taziki’s has emerged as a strong competitor in the Mediterranean segment due to its consistent increase in off-premises sales and investment in tech initiatives like its mobile app and online ordering. Today, Taziki’s is one of the fastest-growing franchise models in the country with plans to continue expanding westward and into the Midwest.

“Taziki’s has positioned itself as a best-in-class brand, and we couldn’t be more excited for what the future holds,” said Taziki’s CEO Dan Simpson. “After such a successful 2021, we are poised for an incredible 2022. We can’t wait to continue to add the flavors of the Mediterranean to communities across the country and celebrate the opening of our 100th location!”

Taziki’s franchising success has not gone unrecognized as the brand was recently rated the No. 1 Mediterranean Franchise in the nation by Entrepreneur. Taziki’s remains heavily invested in leading industry technology trends and enhancing the guest experience by implementing QR code menus, optimizing restaurant space for brand messaging and refreshing store designs. In addition, Taziki’s digital guest experience continues to improve with a rebuilt app, a revamped rewards program and third-party delivery.

In addition to franchise partners receiving a proven concept, menu and guest experience, Taziki’s provides all its partners quality marketing support and fine-tuned promotional campaigns throughout the year. Taziki’s also provides guidance through site approval, architectural plan approval, vendor introductions, order guides, management training, PR, marketing, and grand opening event planning.

To join the growth, visit TazikisFranchising.com . To learn more about Taziki’s, visit www.tazikis.com .

About Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Founded by Keith and Amy Richards in 1998, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Taziki’s is a fresh celebration of the Mediterranean diet with a colorful menu that offers handcrafted, elevated, affordable fare the entire family enjoys. Much of the original menu is still the same, with added efficiency in the process and technology to make the brand a systems-driven, scalable operation. Taziki’s continues to grow with more than 90 locations operating today. With opportunities in every state, Taziki’s has a wide network of resources for franchise partners that allows anyone to bring the Mediterranean lifestyle to their neighborhood. To learn more about how to own a piece of the Mediterranean, visit tazikisfranchising.com . For more information, visit tazikis.com and follow Taziki’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

