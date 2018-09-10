Taziki’s Mediterranean Café Announces National Gyro Day Giveaway Winner

One Customer Won Free Gyros for a Year

Cincinnati, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Taziki’s Mediterranean Café recently celebrated National Gyro Day on Sat., Sept. 1 by encouraging their gyro-loving customers to purchase gyros through Taziki’s app or online for a chance to win free gyros for a year.

After receiving close to 1,000 online orders on National Gyro Day, Taziki’s announces the winner is Lynn Peters of Blue Ash, a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio. Lynn (and her daughter Julia) are frequent guests of the Deerfield Taziki’s location in Mason, Ohio.

“I love getting takeout curbside from Taziki’s,” said Lynn Peters, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café Customer National Gyro Day Winner. “I typically like to order the Grilled Chicken Gyro. We usually dine in or carry out about once a month since June of 2017.”

Taziki’s offers several hand-crafted gyros including a grilled chicken gyro; grilled chicken basil-pesto gyro; greek salad gyro; grilled beef tender gyro; grilled lamb gyro; lamb & skordalia gyro; and grilled veggie gyro.

“We wanted to celebrate National Gyro Day in a new, exciting way this year,” said Rachel Layton, Vice President of Marketing + Growth, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café. “We congratulate Lynn Peters and look forward to integrating more mobile ordering giveaways in the future for Taziki’s customers.”

Gyro entrees are each served with a choice of a healthy side including fresh cut fruit; tomato-cucumber salad, pasta salad; roasted new potatoes or basmati rice; and chips.

Taziki’s menu is known for its original chef-driven recipes prepared daily from more than 100 fresh produce items as well as more than 60 herbs and spices flavoring the food; including freshly grilled meats, original sauces and healthy side dishes, as well as vegetarian and gluten-free options.

The restaurant’s website, tazikiscafe.com, provides descriptions of each entrée as well as nutritional information.

About Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Taziki’s is a rapidly expanding brand, named one of America’s fastest growing leaders by Inc. 5000 in the fresh-casual industry. Having more than tripled in size since 2011, Taziki’s has more than 86 restaurant locations, spanning across 17 states nationally. Development plans include building the brand in existing markets, as well as entering into new areas across the country by 2023.

The essence of Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe is defined by serving fresh ingredients and hand-cut meats daily. The Mediterranean influence in our name echoes across our chef-inspired cuisine but is approachable for any person, anywhere. We take pride in the made-from-scratch food that nourishes our customers daily and the artisanship that goes behind doing so without the use of fryers, freezers, or microwaves.

We thrive on the words included in our culture compass: connection, challenge, collaboration, details, and fresh. These ideals are executed through our mission to create an environment that combines extraordinary food with meaningful human connection.

Visit Tazikiscafe.com for more information. Follow events and promotions on Twitter- @Tazikis, Instagram- @tazikis and on Facebook- Taziki’s Mediterranean Café – @TazikisMedCafe.

