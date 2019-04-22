Taziki’s Mediterranean Café Adds New Spring Menu Item

Quinoa Bowl will Deliver Healthy, Exciting Mix of Grains and Salad

Birmingham, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is adding a spring-inspired new item to their delicious Mediterranean menu.

The new Quinoa Bowl boasts a punch of flavor while paying homage to the original Horiatiki, which is a salad traditionally made in Greece.

While visiting Tinos, a Greek island situated in the Aegean Sea, Taziki’s Founder Keith Richards became inspired by the vast flavor that came from the fresh, clean and colorful foods of the island. Beginning April 22, Taziki’s will be sharing this powerful flavor experience with its guests in a new vehicle — a bowl!

Ancient grains are now a regular facet of living the good life and eating healthy. At one time a sacred crop, quinoa is now a superfood for its high nutrient content.

Accompanying this bowl of ancient grains, customers will find the Taziki’s Tino’s Salad — a mix of cucumbers, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, garnished with capers, an ingredient endemic to nearly all of the Mediterranean countries.

“Seeing my children sharing these fresh, yet simple flavors during our time in Greece was the moment I knew this item would be perfect for Taziki’s,” said Keith Richards, Founder of Taziki’s Mediterranean Café. “Our culture is about sharing Mediterranean with the rest of the world in an approachable way.”

The company is still enjoying success from newly released guest favorites — Chicken and Beef Kebobs, which can be added as a protein to the new Quinoa Bowl.

“At Taziki’s we believe that our guests should enjoy the true benefits of real food that is packed with nutrients and flavor,” said Dan Simpson, CEO of Taziki’s Mediterranean Café. “Our team is committed to developing new menu items that are both unique and healthy.”

About Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Taziki’s is a rapidly expanding brand, named one of America’s fastest growing leaders by Inc. 5000 in the fresh-casual industry. Having more than tripled in size since 2011, Taziki’s has more than 90 restaurant locations, spanning across 17 states nationally. Development plans include building the brand in existing markets, as well as entering into new areas across the country by 2023.

The essence of Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is defined by serving fresh ingredients and hand-cut meats daily. The Mediterranean influence in our name echoes across our chef-inspired cuisine but is approachable for any person, anywhere. We take pride in the made-from-scratch food that nourishes our customers daily and the artisanship that goes behind doing so without the use of fryers, or microwaves.

We thrive on the words included in our culture compass: connection, challenge, collaboration, details, and fresh. These ideals are executed through our mission to create an environment that combines extraordinary food with meaningful human connection.

