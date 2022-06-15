Taziki’s Launches Limited-Time Lamb Burger

Acclaimed Mediterranean café now offering delicious burger and opportunities to win a Blackstone griddle through Sept. 4

Birmingham, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is once again making it easy to love what you eat with its new limited-time summer option — the Lamb Burger!

Now through Sept. 4, the acclaimed Mediterranean café is partnering with The American Lamb Board to offer the new burger, made with 100% American Lamb. Taziki’s Lamb Burger is made up of two griddle-cooked, seasoned lamb patties on a toasted kaiser bun with feta cheese, sliced tomato, grilled onions and peppers, and Taziki sauce.

To celebrate this launch, Taziki’s is giving away Blackstone griddles and a Taziki’s prize pack! Guests who purchase a Lamb Burger online or in-store between now and Sept. 4 will automatically be registered to win. No purchase necessary. For more information, visit Tazikis.com/giveaway .

“We’re excited to put our unique Taziki’s twist on the current lamb popularity boom,” said Taziki’s CEO Dan Simpson. “We know customers are looking for a hearty summer meal, and the Lamb Burger is the perfect comfort food. We can’t wait to see everyone’s reaction to this delicious burger and look forward to giving away some amazing prizes!”

To learn more about Taziki’s, visit www.tazikis.com .

About Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Founded by Keith and Amy Richards in 1998, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Taziki’s is a fresh celebration of the Mediterranean diet with a colorful menu that offers handcrafted, elevated, affordable fare the entire family enjoys. Much of the original menu is still the same, with added efficiency in the process and technology to make the brand a systems-driven, scalable operation. Taziki’s continues to grow with more than 90 locations operating today. With opportunities in every state, Taziki’s has a wide network of resources for franchise partners that allows anyone to bring the Mediterranean lifestyle to their neighborhood. To learn more about how to own a piece of the Mediterranean, visit tazikisfranchising.com . For more information, visit tazikis.com and follow Taziki’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

