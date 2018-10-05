Taza Stop moving out of Easton Public Market

Taza Stop, known for its freshly made Egyptian fare, has outgrown its space inside the Easton Public Market and will relocate to a new space in South Bethlehem.

Taza Stop will close on Oct. 28 and reopen over the winter inside the Gateway at Greenway Park, a 125,000-square-foot, six-story building at Third and New streets in Bethlehem. Taking Taza’s place will be Taylor Taco, a new street-taco concept from Matt Martin of More Than Q (which occupies the space across from Taza).

“We are happy to see Taza’s success and growth and we wish them all the luck to grow that business,” said Jared Mast, executive director of the Greater Easton Development Partnership.

Tim and Hala Bonner started the Taza Truck in 2014 after they quit their jobs at Lehigh University. The truck’s unique fare — from-scratch Egyptian cuisine, featuring halal meats (which follow strict Muslim rules, akin to kosher), vegetarian options and more — made it instantly popular, so much so that the couple expanded to their first brick-and-mortar site inside the public market when it debuted in 2016.

That growth continued, as the Bonners made plans to open K’Moon, inside Philadelphia’s Bourse, a 105-year-old Victorian landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s one of three vendors from the Easton Public Market to expand to the Bourse, which has been transformed over the past year to include a new, trendy food hall. K’Moon is expected to open in the Bourse on Oct. 18. The name comes from the Arabic for cumin, a central spice in Egyptian cuisine, and will offer much of the same dishes Taza Stop and Taza Truck offer.

With an expanding catering business in the Lehigh Valley and the continuing popularity of the Taza Truck, plus their fan base at the Easton Public Market, the Bonners no longer had enough space to continue inside the market.

Moving to the new location at Gateway at Greenway Park in South Bethlehem will give them double the kitchen space, as well as seating for 35 customers. The dining spaces inside the Easton Public Market are communal, shared between all the vendors.

Also coming to Gateway at Greenway Park are Sagra Beans Coffee House & Roastery and Grille 3501, a South Whitehall restaurant that’s opening a second location.

Taza’s departure will make way for Taylor Taco. Mast said there’s no opening date set.

The Easton Public Market’s other vacancy — left when 3rd and Ferry Fresh Fish closed earlier this year — has also been filled, Mast said. Details will be released at a later date.

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628