Taurus Flavors closed for repairs after car crashed into storefront Thursday night

A car crashed into popular hoagie spot Taurus Flavors on Thursday night at its Avalon Park location, according to a Twitter post by the restaurant.

The storefront “will be closed until repairs can be completed,” the post continued.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department confirmed that officers did respond to a crash Thursday nightbetween a vehicle and a business. Bystanders waved down officers at approximately 11:12 p.m. near Taurus Flavors’ location at 8534 S. Stony Island Ave. A witness on the scene “provided officers with information of offenders who crashed said vehicle with building and then fled in an unknown direction,” according to the spokesperson.

Officers are still investigating the incident.

Given the restaurant’s reputation, the crash has gotten a fair amount of attention on social media, as many fans express sorrow about the situation and (indefinite) loss of one of the city’s best-known sandwich shops.

A video allegedly captured in the immediate aftermath of the incident had racked up nearly 60,000 views and more than 2,500 shares by Friday afternoon. We reached out to the person who posted the video but have not yet received a response.

Taurus Flavors had not responded to requests for comment as of publication time. We will update this story if new information is available.

