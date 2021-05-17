Tattle Partners with OneDine to Enhance Post-Transaction Survey Data

Iconic East Coast Restaurant Chain, The Greene Turtle, To Serve as the Pilot Concept for Integration

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Tattle, the innovator in the customer experience improvement (CXI) category, today announced its integration with OneDine®, the leader in contactless ordering, payment, and mobile menu solutions. The Greene Turtle is the first restaurant to offer the integration of Tattle and OneDine. The Greene Turtle is an iconic East Coast restaurant chain that prides itself on being a community hangout for all ages, serving great food and drinks in a fun, casual atmosphere built on the excitement and unity of sports.

Tattle is a customer feedback technology platform built with an open-API in order to collect guest feedback and measure satisfaction across all-digital ordering channels, such as dine-in, take-out, delivery, and drive-thru for omni-channel visibility. Using AI, Tattle recommends the most high-impact operational area for improvement across restaurant locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction.

OneDine is the leader in contactless ordering, payment, and mobile menu solutions. For restaurants operating with today’s heightened expectations the platform optimizes labor, enables guest-side ordering and payment with no app required, allows for a customized dining experience, and enhances merchant marketing efforts. It syncs with existing restaurant POS systems and allows restaurant leadership to gain data and real-time insights on operational improvement, menu modification and more.

“With dine-in demand steadily growing, restaurant operators have begun to infuse much of their off-premise playbook for the dine-in guest experience through the adoption of ordering and contactless mobile payments, which elevates operational performance,” said Tattle CEO/Founder, Alex Beltrani. “We are thrilled to add another integration that enables post-transaction surveys for actionable feedback that empowers operators to improve operational performance.”

The restaurant benefits of Tattle’s integration with OneDine include:

SMS or Email survey distribution to guests for optimal engagement

Pre-populated survey with transaction data to ensure 90%+ survey completion rate of 50-questions

Statistically significant guest feedback volume for reliable identification of high-impact areas for improvement

More opportunity for guest recovery methods in order to extend hospitality beyond restaurants walls

“Our mission at OneDine is to remain an open system that supports technologies our customers want to use, and this partnership exemplifies that. By connecting The Green Turtle’s guests with Tattle at the time of payment we expand access to surveys, ultimately helping the brand gather more data to effectively improve their operations.” said Rom Krupp, Founder & CEO of OneDine.

About Tattle

Tattle is the only Customer Experience Improvement (CXI) platform built for hospitality that helps restaurants collect actionable feedback data by interacting with their customers where they make transactions. Using existing third party tools and API integrations, we connect brands with their guests at every touch point of the customer journey. Through our AI, we recommend the most opportunistic operational area for improvement at each of our partners’ locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction. Tattle powers the operational improvement strategy for industry leaders, such as MOD Pizza, Bareburger, Farmer Boys, Blaze Pizza, The Halal Guys and many more.

About OneDine

OneDine® is the leader in contactless ordering, payment, and mobile menu solutions. For restaurants operating with today’s heightened expectations the platform optimizes labor, enables guest-side ordering and payment with no app required, allows for a customized dining experience, and enhances merchant marketing efforts. It syncs with existing restaurant POS systems and allows restaurant leadership to survey customers and gain data and real-time insights on operational improvement, menu modification and more. OneDine is proudly developed in Plano, Texas by innovators with decades of experience in the hospitality industry.

About The Greene Turtle

Founded in 1976 in Ocean City, Maryland, The Greene Turtle has become the local community hangout for all ages, serving great food and drinks in a fun, casual atmosphere built on the excitement and unity of sports. The brand’s high level of customer service, culinary menu and locally sourced beers ensure that The Greene Turtle remains near and dear to customers’ hearts. With a flair reflective of its Maryland origins, The Greene Turtle’s food is not your typical “sports bar” fare. The extensive menu features bowls, tacos, crab cakes, desserts and more. For more information, please visit: www.thegreeneturtle.com .

