Tattle Named a PAR Technology’s Punchh Preferred CX and Feedback Management Partner

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Tattle , the hospitality industry’s go-to source for customer feedback management and data-focused operational insights, announced today that it has been named a Punchh preferred partner. Punchh, a PAR Technology company, is the leading loyalty, offers, and engagement platform for restaurants, groceries, retailers, and convenience stores, including Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), MOD Pizza and Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY).

This agreement elevates the two restaurant tech platforms’ relationship, empowering mutually partnered hospitality brands to effortlessly uncover key operational improvements, resulting in tangible ways to elevate the guest experience, giving team members the data they need to increase positive guest sentiment and ultimately driving sales and transactions.

Tattle is a customer feedback technology platform built with an open API in order to collect guest feedback and measure satisfaction across all-digital ordering channels. Using AI (Artificial Intelligence), Tattle recommends the most high-impact operational area for improvement across restaurant and ghost kitchen locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction.

The integration and expanded partnership the Punchh platform’s rich view of customer interactions across multiple touchpoints with Tattle’s ability to track incredibly detailed customer feedback across all ordering channels. Approaching guests either when they order or check in, Tattle automatically collects guest feedback that enables the restaurant’s operations team to make improvements and increase guest satisfaction at a location level.

Additionally, Tattle integrates with Punchh on Menu Item-Level feedback for a more robust view into what’s driving guest sentiment. It’s the understanding that each menu item can be negatively impacted by a variety of operational elements, meaning Tattle’s analysis discovered that certain menu items are more prone to accuracy or meal packaging issues but can still outperform from a food quality standpoint. As a result, each menu item ordered by guests is now measured within the following operational categories to better understand how each menu item performs across the broader guest experience.

“For years, we’ve been able to empower restaurant operators with actionable feedback that enables team members to improve operational performance. Our expanded relationship with Punchh, and Menu Item-Level feedback builds on what we feel is already a best-in-class platform,” said Tattle CEO/Founder, Alex Beltrani. “With Tattle’s full integration with Punchh, we’ve been able to execute a seamless rollout, with restaurants across the country reaping the benefits.”

Additional integration benefits include:

Automated post-transaction survey distribution to guests for optimal loyalty engagement

Pre-populated survey with transaction data to ensure 90%+ survey completion rate of 50-questions

Statistically significant guest feedback volume for reliable identification of high-impact areas for improvement

More opportunities for guest recovery methods in order to extend hospitality beyond restaurants walls

Tattle is the only Customer Experience Improvement (CXI) platform built to help the hospitality industry by collecting actionable feedback data by interacting with their customers where they make transactions. Using existing third-party tools and API integrations, Tattle connects brands with their guests at every touch point of the customer journey. Through their AI, Tattle recommends the most opportunistic operational area for improvement at each of our partners’ locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction. Tattle powers the operational improvement strategy for industry leaders, such as MOD Pizza, Bareburger, Farmer Boys, Blaze Pizza, The Halal Guys and many more.

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology Corporation’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant point-of-sale, loyalty, and back-office software solutions as well as industry leading hardware and drive-thru offerings. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

