Tattle Launches Quarterly Industry Benchmarking Reports for Brand Partners

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Tattle , the preeminent, AI-driven source for data-focused insights that drive customer experience improvement (CXI), today announced its newest innovation, Industry Benchmarking , available via customized reports. Tattle’s Industry Benchmarking Report leverages proprietary customer feedback data and in-depth insights into a brand’s performance across operational and ordering channels, benchmarked against competitors in their verticals (e.g. burgers, pizza, fast casual, etc.), or geographic regions. This allows Tattle partners to obtain an advantage over their competitors by understanding their weaknesses and strengths relative to other brands, and make operational improvements accordingly to achieve higher satisfaction among their customers.

Tattle is a customer feedback technology platform built with an open API in order to collect guest feedback and measure satisfaction across all-digital ordering channels for hospitality operations teams . Using AI, Tattle recommends the highest-impact operational area for improvement across restaurant locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction. Tattle data shows that brands that hit Tattle’s recommended objectives have an 84% probability of seeing their guest satisfaction increase in the next 30 days, and a 94% probability of seeing their revenue increase in the next 60-90 days.

Industry Benchmarking Reports are powered by Tattle’s robust data bank across every market, hospitality type and demographic. To date this year, Tattle has captured more than 1.3 billion data points for 160+ brands and 10,000+ locations, enabling a robust look at category trends. Additionally, Benchmarking Reports can be nuanced to reveal both on- and off-premise trends, giving brands with either a focus on in-restaurant dining, or delivery, a unique look that’s actionable against their brand’s goals.

Industry-recognized leaders currently tapping Tattle for Industry Benchmarking Reports include MOD Pizza, Halal Guys, Melt Shop and Hopdoddy.

For MOD Pizza, with its 500+ locations using Tattle, their customized Industry Benchmarking Report allowed them to see how they rank against the Fast Casual Top Movers & Shakers competitors set in each operational category (accuracy, food quality, speed of service etc.) and ordering channel (dine-in, delivery, takeout etc.), along with specific recommendations made by Tattle’s machine learning algorithms on which factors to improve on to rise up the rank.

For The Halal Guys, one of the top-ranking brands in its competitor set, the Benchmarking Reports help them identify leading negative factors that contribute to top areas of improvement unique to their menus and operational models, and troubleshoot any gaps they might be seeing in both on- and off-premise channels.

“Tattle technology is a game changer as it relates to providing our operations team with actionable insights that move the sentiment and sales needle,” said Andrew Eck, VP of Marketing at The Halal Guys. “Leveraging the company’s Industry Benchmarking Reports takes it to another level – since it’s crucial data that we can’t obtain anywhere else. Brands with access to such a level of targeted, granular data insights are uniquely positioned to grow in a more strategic and predictable way.”

For Hopdoddy, the better burger bar, leveraging Tattle’s Reports helps keep the brand ahead of the curve when it comes to understanding how they can continue improving the guest experience.

“Tattle has been a great tool for us to better understand where we have opportunities to improve our guest experience,” said Jennifer Faren, VP of Marketing at Hopdoddy Burger Bar. “These benchmarking reports help us understand the context of our score improvements – so that we know we’re always ahead in the game even if every fast casual brand in the playing field is collectively raising the bar of guest expectations.”

“Tattle’s Restaurant Benchmarking Report is another step in our continued innovation in making the vast amounts of data on our platform as digestible and actionable as possible to our brand partners,” said Tattle CEO/Founder, Alex Beltrani. “Since the inception of Tattle, data has always been central to the company. And by tapping into technology for effective collection and analysis of the consumer data, we see brand partners achieving higher goals faster in every way.”

About Tattle

Tattle is the only Customer Experience Improvement (CXI) platform built to help the hospitality industry by collecting actionable feedback data by interacting with their customers where they make transactions. Using existing third-party tools and API integrations, Tattle connects brands with their guests at every touch point of the customer journey. Through their AI, Tattle recommends the most opportunistic operational area for improvement at each of our partners’ locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction. Tattle powers the operational improvement strategy for industry leaders, such as MOD Pizza, Bareburger, Farmer Boys, Blaze Pizza, The Halal Guys and many more.

Tattle Media Contact:

press@gettattle.com

