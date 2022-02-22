Tattle, the Innovator in Customer Experience Improvement (CXI) Announces Closing of its $5.5M Series-A Round

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Tattle , the innovator in the customer experience improvement (CXI) category, announced it has raised a $5.5 million Series-A round lead by Contour Ventures to accelerate its growth, as the company continues to fundamentally change the way restaurant and hospitality venues capture and leverage guest feedback. With nearly 100 Saas, vertical B2B SaaS and financial service sector companies supported, Contour Ventures has an unmatched track record of realizing growth for brands in the hospitality space.

Joining Contour Ventures are a host of prominent hospitality category leaders, including ‘Wichcraft owner and head judge of Bravo TV’s Top Chef, Tom Colicchio, former Shake Shack CFO, Jeff Uttz, and current and former leaders that span across brands such as Evergreens, Pokeworks, and Chipotle.

Tattle is a customer feedback technology platform built with an open-API in order to collect guest feedback and measure satisfaction across all-digital ordering channels, such as dine-in, take-out, delivery, and drive-thru for omni-channel visibility. Using AI, Tattle recommends the most high-impact operational area for improvement across restaurant locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction and revenue.

In 2021, the brand achieved the following milestones:

More than 150 new hospitality brands, representing 8,300 locations now using Tattle; a 690-percent year-over-year growth

More than 1.1-billion feedback data points collected, a more than 1,000 percent increase from the previous year

Verticals beyond restaurants leveraging Tattle’s capabilities, including Cannabis, Grocery, Rentals and Eatertainment

New Features including Menu Item Level Feedback, AI/ML Revenue Prediction Models, and 25+ integrations with other partners

“Tattle was created to empower restaurant operations teams with the consumable, actionable data needed to make a measurable sales impact,” said Alex Beltrani, Founder and CEO of Tattle. “Tattle’s technology and the capabilities have kept pace with the evolution of the hospitality industry. With this capital raise, Tattle is well-positioned to continue strengthening its leadership position as the customer feedback platform of choice for hospitality brands looking to drive guest loyalty through a digital-first lens.”

Tattle will deploy raised capital across the following sectors:

Integrations – With nearly 40 integrations including Olo, Punchh, Thanx, Lunchbox and Revel, Tattle will leverage its resources to further partner with best-in-class, hospitality-focused technology companies to expand its presence with emerging and established brands

Innovation – Ghost and virtual kitchens continue to expand rapidly. These disruptive businesses face unique challenges relative to the broader restaurant space. Already being utilized by some of the leading virtual kitchens such as Nextbite and Virtual Dining Concepts, such as Mr. Beast Burger, Tattle will add resources to align with the growth of the category, specifically as it relates to tweaking its model to further align with the needs of ghost and virtual kitchens

Expansion – Tattle will bolster its internal teams across technology and client support. With current leadership formerly from Yelp!, MealPal and other industry leaders, the brand is well-positioned to support ongoing category growth

“Tattle has been transformational for our business,” said Tom Colicchio, founder of ‘Wichcraft and head judge of Bravo TV’s Top Chef. “The ability to provide our team members with concise, clear, actionable data is a competitive advantage. I’m thrilled to have been an early adopter of Tattle’s technology, and am looking forward to watching their AI support the growth of restaurants from coast to coast.”

About Tattle

Tattle is the only Customer Experience Improvement (CXI) platform built for hospitality that helps restaurants collect actionable feedback data by interacting with their customers where they make transactions. Using existing third party tools and API integrations, we connect brands with their guests at every touch point of the customer journey. Through our AI, we recommend the most opportunistic operational area for improvement at each of our partners’ locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction. Tattle powers the operational improvement strategy for industry leaders, such as MOD Pizza, Bareburger, Farmer Boys, Blaze Pizza, The Halal Guys and many more.

