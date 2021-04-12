Tattle Continues to Empower Restaurant Operators With Its New Onosys Integration

Iconic Midwest Restaurant Concept Gold Star Chili the First Brand to Use the Integration

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Tattle , the innovator in the customer experience improvement (CXI) category, and Onosys, a premier platform for restaurant digital ordering, today announced an integration that enables mutually partnered restaurants to elevate the off-premises guest experience. Gold Star Chili, the iconic Midwest concept serving Cincinnati-style chili and fresh, hot, 100% American beef burgers crafted by hand and made to order, is the first concept to take advantage of the integration.

The integration combines Onosys’ technology which enables a seamless customer ordering journey, with Tattle’s ability to track customer feedback across all ordering channels. The result is an unmatched guest experience from ordering, through post-meal feedback, that is actionable by the restaurant’s operations and leadership team, driving guest satisfaction and in turn, sales.

“The combination of Tattle and Onosys has been invaluable to our business,” said Tyler Kraemer, Director at Gold Star Chili. “With increasing consumer demand surrounding off-premise, this integration provides the actionable insights needed to provide that elevated guest experience.”

“With off-premise revenue accounting for anywhere from 60-80% of a restaurant’s overall revenue today, the quality of the off-premise guest experience has now become paramount for operators,” says Alex Beltrani, Tattle Founder and CEO. “Based on our guest data, delivery and take-out experiences have shown to deliver a 20% lower guest satisfaction score compared to its dine-in counterpart, with accuracy and meal packaging incidents occurring at a 4x greater frequency. Without off-premise measurement, restaurants may miss the opportunity for both operational improvement and guest recovery, both of which are key contributors to ROI.”

Tattle is a customer feedback technology platform built with an open-API in order to collect guest feedback and measure satisfaction across all-digital ordering channels, such as dine-in, take-out, delivery, and drive-thru for omni-channel visibility. Using AI, Tattle recommends the most high-impact operational area for improvement across restaurant locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction.

The core benefits of the integration include:

Automated post-transaction survey distribution to guests for optimal engagement,

Pre-populated survey with transaction data to ensure 90%+ survey completion rate of 50-questions,

Statistically significant guest feedback volume for reliable identification of high-impact areas for improvement,

More opportunity for guest recovery methods in order to extend hospitality beyond restaurants walls.

“As online ordering continues to grow and become a more significant part of the guest experience for restaurant brands, it is extremely important to obtain feedback to address any issues along the customer’s journey. Our partnership with Tattle provides our clients the ability to obtain customer feedback as part of the online ordering experience,” said Chris Anderle, President of Onosys.

About Tattle

Tattle is the only Customer Experience Improvement (CXI) platform built for hospitality that helps restaurants collect actionable feedback data by interacting with their customers where they make transactions. Using existing third party tools and API integrations, we connect brands with their guests at every touch point of the customer journey. Through our AI, we recommend the most opportunistic operational area for improvement at each of our partners’ locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction. Tattle powers the operational improvement strategy for industry leaders, such as MOD Pizza, Bareburger, Farmer Boys, Blaze Pizza, The Halal Guys and many more. For more information, please visit gettattle.com .

About Onosys

When multi-unit restaurant brands need a seamless customer journey and sophisticated consumer facing menus for their customer base, they turn to Onosys. As one of the pioneers in the digital ordering space, and with clients like Nothing Bundt Cakes, Giordano’s, Captain D’s, Boston Pizza and Jacks Family Restaurants, Onosys has proven itself as a trusted partner with exceptional customer service and support. With the ability to onboard new clients faster than ever, Onosys is helping restaurant brands with their digital transformation journey by implementing custom web-based ordering solutions with a high touch approach.

Tattle Media Contact:

press@gettattle.com

