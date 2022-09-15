Tattle Continues 2022 Momentum With FSTEC Attendance

Customer Experience Improvement (CXI) Leader Will Demonstrate How Unlocking Next-Level Actionable Guest Insight Can Lead to Same-Store-Sales Growth

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Tattle , the hospitality industry’s go-to source for customer feedback management and data-focused operational insights, announced today that it will be attending FSTEC, the leading food service and technology conference, to be held in Grapevine, Texas, from September 19 through September 21, 2022. The event offers three days of innovative insights, products, and connections. Tattle leadership will be at Booth 335, demonstrating how its technology helps operations teams capture a deeper understanding of guest insight, resulting in simple, clear, actionable items for store-level teams to focus on to drive guest sentiment, and as a result, sales.

Tattle is a customer feedback technology platform built with an open API in order to collect guest feedback and measure satisfaction across all-digital ordering channels. With nearly 30 integration partners across POS, digital ordering and loyalty sectors, Tattle can dramatically boost the feedback volume and completion rate for restaurant locations through automation and data centralization. Recently Tattle has just been named the preferred CX partner by Punchh, and is a trusted integration partner of other leading restaurant tech solutions such as Olo, Toast, Paytronix and more. Using AI (Artificial Intelligence), Tattle recommends the most high-impact operational area for improvement across restaurant and ghost kitchen locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction.

Tattle integration benefits include:

Omni-channel guest satisfaction measurement across Dine-In, Takeout, Delivery, Drive-Thru, and Curbside

7% total guest feedback penetration and a 94.3% survey completion rate of a 50-60 question survey

Causation-based survey format to identify factors, i.e. Topping Distribution, that negatively impact an operational category, i.e. Accuracy

Leverages AI to identify and recommend high-impact operational categories for improvement across each location

Automated location-level Monthly Objectives that results in 84% probability of guest satisfaction increase

Incident Management System for guest recovery of 100% of guests using apology emails and reward cards

“Tattle’s technology has been a game changer for the restaurant industry, because it sheds light on historically ambiguous feedback data that often leaves operations teams clueless as to how to improve,” said Tattle CEO/Founder, Alex Beltrani. “We’re excited to attend FSTEC, and demonstrate the best Customer Experience Improvement (CXI) tool that truly bridges the gap between their operations teams and their customers.”

About Tattle

Tattle is the only Customer Experience Improvement (CXI) platform built to help the hospitality industry by collecting actionable feedback data by interacting with their customers where they make transactions. Using existing third-party tools and API integrations, Tattle connects brands with their guests at every touch point of the customer journey. Through their AI, Tattle recommends the most opportunistic operational area for improvement at each of our partners’ locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction. Tattle powers the operational improvement strategy for industry leaders, such as MOD Pizza, Bareburger, Farmer Boys, Blaze Pizza, The Halal Guys and many more.

