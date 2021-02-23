Tattle Continues 2021 Momentum with Roy Rogers, Bluestone Lane and Din Tai Fung Now Utilizing its Customer Experience Platform

From Leading Coffee Concept to an Iconic Lunch and Dinner Favorite and More, Tattle Continues to Expand its Userbase with a Variety of Restaurant Chains

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Tattle , the innovator in the customer experience improvement (CXI) category, today announced its operational improvement technology has been adopted systemwide by a number of new partners, including Roy Rogers, Bluestone Lane, and Din Tai Fung.

For Bluestone Lane, an Australian-inspired coffee shop, café and lifestyle brand committed to providing a genuine daily escape for its guests, implementing Tattle through its established Olo partnership not only gives Bluestone Lane the feedback needed for customers on site, but also provides real-time, location-accurate notifications from guests off-premise. Through this partnership, all guests that place an order are sent an automated survey from Tattle, pre-installed with unique transaction data such as location of order, timing, ordering channel, and more. The integration gives operations teams insight into Olo’s Dispatch and Olo’s Order Ahead experiences which allow Bluestone Lane’s team to make high-impact operational improvements to the off-premise guest experience.

“What Tattle has created is transformational, especially for quick serve brands. We love Tattle and are so happy to have this partnership,” said Tom Selementi, SVP Bluestone Lane.

Along with Bluestone Lane, Roy Rogers, a values-driven organization maniacally focused on quality and serving roast beef, chicken, burgers and more at its 40-plus locations across the East Coast, has also signed on to use Tattle’s operational-improvement technology at all its locations to help improve product quality and consistently deliver quality experiences to their guests. Din Tai Fung, a world-renowned Chinese restaurant originating in Taiwan with locations across the West Coast, is also integrating Tattle into its existing platforms to elevate the off-premise guest experience.

“Off-premise revenue now accounts for upward of 80% of a traditional restaurant’s overall revenue, and capturing actionable guest feedback has never been more important,” said Alex Beltrani, Tattle Founder and CEO. “Based on our guest data, delivery and take-out experiences have shown to deliver a 20% lower guest satisfaction score compared to its dine-in counterpart, with accuracy and meal packaging incidents occurring at a 4x greater frequency. Our technology is proven to enable operational improvement and guest recovery, both of which are key contributors to ROI.”

The core benefits of the Tattle integration include:

Automated post-transaction survey distribution to guests for optimal engagement

Pre-populated survey with transaction data to ensure 90%+ survey completion rate of 50-questions

Statistically significant guest feedback volume for reliable identification of high-impact areas for improvement

More opportunity for guest recovery methods in order to extend hospitality beyond restaurants walls

About Tattle

Tattle is the only Customer Experience Improvement (CXI) platform built for hospitality that helps restaurants collect actionable feedback data by interacting with their customers where they make transactions. Using existing third-party tools and API integrations, Tattle connects brands with their guests at every touch point of the customer journey. Through the company’s AI, Tattle recommends the most opportunistic operational area for improvement at each of its partners’ locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction. Tattle powers the operational improvement strategy for industry leaders, such as MOD Pizza, Bareburger, Farmer Boys, Blaze Pizza, The Halal Guys and many more.

