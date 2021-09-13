Tattle and Thanx Team Up and Empower Restaurant Operators to Capture and Leverage Guest Experience Feedback

Industry Disrupter Tattle Now Offers Best-In-Class Integration with the Leading Guest Engagement and Retention Platform

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Tattle , the innovator in the customer experience improvement (CXI) category, today announced its integration with Thanx, the leading guest engagement and retention platform helping restaurants and retailers personalize interactions with their guests through superior data capture. With this partnership, it is now easier than ever for restaurants to issue rewards, recover guests, and communicate with customers based on their individual feedback, elevating the guest experience and ultimately driving sales.

Tattle plus Thanx collects the most comprehensive data available, combining Tattle’s ability to track incredibly detailed customer feedback across all ordering channels using an open-API with Thanx’s proprietary credit card integrations which capture both in-store and digital purchases with ease. The Thanx solution takes Tattle’s functionalities further than previous integrations, augmenting Tattle’s feedback data with Thanx’s behavior data to create custom segments and personalized promotions. Thanx is the only customer engagement partner that can issue targeted rewards alongside feedback from Tattle’s platform, streamlining marketing with automated campaigns in real-time.

Now, through this partnership, restaurants which take advantage of the integration with Thanx can contextualize feedback, and more easily take action to drive guest loyalty based on a richer view of their customers. Starbird Chicken, one of the fastest-growing chicken concepts in the country, is already seeing dividends from the partnership.

“The Tattle and Thanx integration has been transformational for our brand” said Casey Hilder, Marketing Manager at Starbird Chicken. “In the past, we had very little visibility and measurement into the various ordering channels of our guests. Now, with each guest transaction through Thanx, Tattle triggers a post-transaction survey email equipped with transaction details, which has allowed our team to measure the guest satisfaction of each ordering channel and identify and improve high-impact areas across our locations.”

“With guest transactions today more evenly distributed across ordering channels than ever before, the measurement of the guest experience has now become paramount for operators to deliver joy to guests,” says Alex Beltrani, Tattle Founder and CEO. “Based on over 80M data points collected in 2021, delivery and take-out experience has shown to deliver a 20% lower guest satisfaction score compared to its dine-in counterpart, and dine-in showing a 7% decline in guest satisfaction since January 2021. Without on and off-premise measurement, restaurants may miss the opportunity for both operational improvement and guest recovery, both of which are key contributors to ROI.”

The core benefits of the Tattle integration include:

Automated post-transaction survey distribution to guests for optimal engagement

Pre-populated survey with transaction data to ensure 90%+ survey completion rate of 50-questions

Statistically significant guest feedback volume for reliable identification of high-impact areas for improvement

Combined feedback provided via Tattle with behavioral context from Thanx for truly personalized engagement based on key metrics such as customer frequency, spend, and items purchased.

More opportunity for guest recovery methods in order to extend hospitality beyond restaurants walls

About Tattle

Tattle is the only Customer Experience Improvement (CXI) platform built for hospitality that helps restaurants collect actionable feedback data by interacting with their customers where they make transactions. Using existing third party tools and API integrations, we connect brands with their guests at every touch point of the customer journey. Through our AI, we recommend the most opportunistic operational area for improvement at each of our partners’ locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction. Tattle powers the operational improvement strategy for industry leaders, such as MOD Pizza, Bareburger, Farmer Boys, Blaze Pizza, The Halal Guys and many more.

About Thanx

Thanx, Inc. ( www.thanx.com ) is a guest engagement platform for offline businesses. Brick-and-mortar retailers, restaurants, and malls are facing an unprecedented crisis in the aftermath of COVID-19; Thanx helps these businesses embrace digital, capture greater customer data, and take action on that information to personalize every interaction with their guests. Thanx’s proprietary integrations with credit card networks (e.g. Visa) provide the volume and accuracy of purchase data which sits at the core of our CRM and Marketing Automation suite of tools. Thanx was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

