Tattle and Punchh Team Up and Empower Restaurant Operators to Capture and Leverage Guest Experience Feedback

Industry Disrupter Tattle Now Fully Integrated with the Leading Loyalty Platform

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Tattle , the innovator in the customer experience improvement (CXI) category, today announced its integration with Punchh, the restaurant industry’s leading loyalty, offers, and engagement platform. This partnership empowers mutually partnered restaurants to effortlessly uncover key operational improvements, resulting in tangible ways to elevate the guest experience, giving team members the data they need to increase positive guest sentiment, ultimately driving sales and transactions.

The integration combines the Punchh platform’s rich view of customer interactions across multiple touchpoints with Tattle’s ability to track incredibly detailed customer feedback across all ordering channels. Approaching guests either when they order or check in, Tattle collects guest feedback that enables the restaurants’ operations team to make improvements and increase guest satisfaction.

Tattle is a customer feedback technology platform built with an open-API in order to measure guest satisfaction through all-digital ordering channels, ranging from dine-in, take-out, delivery, drive-thru, and more to provide omni-channel visibility. This includes recommending the most high-impact operational area for improvement across restaurant locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction. Now, through this partnership, all guests that check-in or redeem a reward at a participating restaurant that uses Punchh will be sent an automated survey from Tattle, pre-installed with their unique transaction data such as location of order, time of day, and email address.

“With guest transactions today more evenly distributed across ordering channels than ever before, the measurement of the guest experience has now become paramount for operators to deliver joy to guests,” says Alex Beltrani, Tattle Founder and CEO. “Based on over 80M data points collected in 2021, delivery and take-out experience has shown to deliver a 20% lower guest satisfaction score compared to its dine-in counterpart, and dine-in showing a 7% decline in guest satisfaction since January 2021. Without on and off-premise measurement, restaurants may miss the opportunity for both operational improvement and guest recovery, both of which are key contributors to ROI.”

The core benefits of the Tattle integration include:

Automated post-transaction survey distribution to guests for optimal engagement

Pre-populated survey with transaction data to ensure 90%+ survey completion rate of 50-questions

Statistically significant guest feedback volume for reliable identification of high-impact areas for improvement

More opportunity for guest recovery methods in order to extend hospitality beyond restaurants walls

“We are proud to partner with Tattle to empower our restaurant partners to help distinguish their guest experience through elevated customer service,” said Shyam Rao, Co-founder and CEO of Punchh. “More than ever before, consumers and restaurants are leaning into data-driven feedback and actionable insights. Partnering with Tattle enables our brands to offer an improved guest experience within and beyond the four walls of their restaurants, which is core to our mission.”

About Tattle

Tattle is the only Customer Experience Improvement (CXI) platform built for hospitality that helps restaurants collect actionable feedback data by interacting with their customers where they make transactions. Using existing third party tools and API integrations, we connect brands with their guests at every touch point of the customer journey. Through our AI, we recommend the most opportunistic operational area for improvement at each of our partners’ locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction. Tattle powers the operational improvement strategy for industry leaders, such as MOD Pizza, Bareburger, Farmer Boys, Blaze Pizza, The Halal Guys and many more.

About Punchh

Punchh is the leading loyalty, offers, and engagement platform for restaurants, groceries, retailers, and convenience stores. For over a decade, Punchh has helped the world’s favorite brands create data-driven, modern loyalty experiences that empower physical retailers to turn anonymous buyers into brand superfans. Punchh solutions build meaningful relationships and dramatically increase customer lifetime value through AI-driven, one-to-one marketing campaigns and offers. Over 200 global enterprises in 20 countries, including Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM), Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN), TGI Friday’s, and Casey’s (NASDAQ: CASY), rely on Punchh to drive revenue through cutting-edge customer loyalty programs. Punchh is based in Silicon Valley with offices in Texas, Canada, India, and Singapore.

