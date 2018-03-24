Tasty turnaround for prime Pen Argyl spot

An iconic spot for foodies and friends to gather in Pen Argyl is serving home-cooked meals once again.

512 Restaurant, offering a wide variety of pizzas, pastas and other Italian and American specialties, opened March 12 at 2 E. Pennsylvania Ave.

The space, which briefly housed Jim’s Place in late 2017 and Pies to Die For Cafe before it moved to Bangor a few years earlier, is best known as the longtime home of the former Black’s Luncheonette.

The luncheonette, which closed in 2010 after 50 years of business, was a prime destination for locals to shoot the breeze over a cheeseburger, plate of fries or just a cup of joe.

The new restaurant’s owner, Henry Gonzalez, appears to have tapped into the borough’s hunger for another eatery to fill the void as a steady flow of customers came through the door around lunchtime Tuesday.

With help from his wife, Cesia, and father, Cayetano, Gonzalez is offering a menu filled with Italian favorites — from appetizers such as meatballs, fried ravioli and bruschetta with fresh mozzarella to baked pasta dishes such as lasagna, manicotti and eggplant rollatini to other specialties such as antipastos, calzones and strombolis.

Pizzas, starting at $2 for a plain slice, include unique varieties such as Sicilian, gluten-free, tomato pie and Grandma’s (mozzarella, basil, garlic, tomato sauce and Romano cheese).

Nearly two dozen gourmet pizzas range from German, Hawaiian and Philly steak to chicken parmigiana, taco and vegetarian.

Over 50 entrees — most under $16 and including salad, bread and choice of pasta — range from broccoli and clams, mussels marinara and shrimp scampi to chicken or veal Marsala, piccata and saltimbocca.

Other menu highlights of the 40-seat restaurant include burgers, hot and cold subs, wraps and salads.

Gonzalez, of Wilson, over the past 20 years has held cooking gigs at several area restaurants. He formerly operated Easton’s My New Place Pizzeria with his cousin.

The BYOB 512 Restaurant, open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, offers catering, takeout and delivery. Info: 610-881-4540.

