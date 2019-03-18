A tasty spring tradition, Holy Trinity sells paska bread, kielbasa

It’s time again for one of Easter’s tastiest food traditions.

Holy Spirit Orthodox Catholic Church in North Catasauqua will once again hold its homemade paska bread and kielbasa sale.

Here are the details:

* Paska bread: It’s an Eastern European bread loaded with eggs, sour cream and butter and has a slightly sweet flavor. It’s a beautiful bread that would make a nice addition to any Easter table. A maximum of 300 paskas will be made, so call early. (If you don't celebrate Easter or just want to try a new type of bread, this is a great choice.)

* Kielbasa: The church also is selling kielbasi, brought in from the coal regions of Pennsylvania. It’s a delicious Eastern European sausage with a good snap. Cost: $10 per ring.

The church is at 1023 Fifth St., North Catasauqua.

Deadline to order is March 31. Pickup will be 4 to 6 p.m. April 13 in the church hall (use side steps to basement.)

Info, orders: 610-395-5737.

