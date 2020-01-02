Tasty spinach quiche quick to make

This vegetarian spinach quiche is a taste of British Columbia. On a recent visit to Toronto, I was given a cookbook with recipes from every province. I've adapted Janet Ketchen's recipe for this quick and tasty dinner.

It takes a few minutes to put all of the ingredients together, but once done, it bakes in the oven and is easy to serve. It can be made ahead. Bring to room temperature and warm in the microwave or toaster oven.

Helpful Hints:

- To thaw spinach microwave for 5 minutes.

- Be sure to drain all of the water from the thawed spinach. Add it to a colander and press it with the back of a spoon.

- To save some time, the leeks and mushrooms can be cooked with the butter in the microwave about 3 to 4 minutes.

Countdown:

- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

- Prepare ingredients.

- Assemble and bake the quiche.

Shopping List:

To buy: 1 18-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, 1 large leek, 1 package sliced button mushrooms (1/4 pound needed), 1 small container baking powder 1 bottle skim milk, 1 package shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese (1/4 pound needed) and 1 can vegetable oil spray.

Staples: butter, eggs, flour and salt.

___

CRUSTLESS SPINACH QUICHE

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

Vegetable oil spray

1 (18-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, to make 2 cups thawed

1 large leek, about 2 cups sliced

1 tablespoon butter

1/4 pound sliced button mushrooms, about 1 3/4 cups

4 eggs

3/4 cup skim milk

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

4 ounces shredded reduced fat cheddar cheese, about 1 cup

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease an 8- to 9-inch pie plate by spraying it with vegetable oil spray. Squeeze any excess water out of the thawed spinach. Trim off the root and top dark green portion of the leek. Rinse the remaining white and green portions of the leek and thinly slice. Melt butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add leek and saute until tender, 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms and saute 2 more minutes. Set aside. Whisk eggs in a medium bowl. Add milk. Add flour, baking powder and salt into a large bowl and stir to mix them together. Make a well in the center and pour egg mixture into it. Stir to combine without lumps. Stir in the leek and mushrooms, spinach and cheese. Pour filling into the prepared pie plate. Bake 25 minutes until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 625 calories (34% from fat), 23.3 g fat (9.6 g saturated, 7.9 g monounsaturated), 401 mg cholesterol, 43.1 g protein, 64.1 g carbohydrates, 8 g fiber, 1,082 mg sodium.

___

(Linda Gassenheimer is an author of over 30 cookbooks. Her newest is "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Find her on Facebook (@FoodNewsandViews) and Twitter (@LGassenheimer), and listen to her podcasts at www.880thebiz.com.)