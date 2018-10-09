Tasty Sounds: How Music Affects the Taste of Food in Restaurants
Rightsify shows how music influences the way food tastes.
Pasadena, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Rightsify, a global music licensing agency has today released Tasty Sounds, a new report on how music affects the way food tastes in restaurants.
Tasty Sounds describes in detail how music and sounds of all kind affect the taste, sensations and perceived value of food and gives restauraters and F&B managers the world over tips on how to combine food and sound to create the perfect dining experience.
From combining music that compliments certain dishes to pairing music with wine and fine-tuning restaurant acoustics, there are numerous ways that music can directly influence your guests perception and taste of food.
The key sections of the report are:
- A Multi-Sensory Experience
- Keeping Things Manageable
- Setting the Mood with Music
- Sound Fresh
- Frequency Range & Taste
- When Music Meets Wine
- Design a Multi-Sensory Dining Experience
The full report can be downloaded for free here.
