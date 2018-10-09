Tasty Sounds: How Music Affects the Taste of Food in Restaurants

Rightsify shows how music influences the way food tastes.

Pasadena, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Rightsify, a global music licensing agency has today released Tasty Sounds, a new report on how music affects the way food tastes in restaurants.

Tasty Sounds describes in detail how music and sounds of all kind affect the taste, sensations and perceived value of food and gives restauraters and F&B managers the world over tips on how to combine food and sound to create the perfect dining experience.

From combining music that compliments certain dishes to pairing music with wine and fine-tuning restaurant acoustics, there are numerous ways that music can directly influence your guests perception and taste of food.

The key sections of the report are:

A Multi-Sensory Experience

Keeping Things Manageable

Setting the Mood with Music

Sound Fresh

Frequency Range & Taste

When Music Meets Wine

Design a Multi-Sensory Dining Experience

The full report can be downloaded for free here.

For more information on the report or any press inquiries, please contact Rightsify.