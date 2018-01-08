A Tasty Resolution: MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Kicks Off New Year with the Mushroom Swiss

New Taste to Try Features Certified Angus Beef® and Iceburger Option for Lighter Twist to Start 2018

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is ringing in 2018 with a delicious way to help resolution-conscious Guests stick to those New Year’s plans. The company is featuring the Mushroom Swiss as part of their popular Taste to Try campaign, and though available year-round on online ordering platforms and select in-restaurant menus, MOOYAH will promote the Mushroom Swiss in-store and on social media from January 1 through March 11. The burger features 100% fresh, never-frozen Certified Angus Beef®, melted Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, golden fried onion strings, and creamy mayo.

Additionally, in line with New Year’s resolutions, Guests can try the Mushroom Swiss as an Iceburger, replacing the potato bun with a hearty wrap of crisp iceberg lettuce – which knocks the total carbs down to only 2 grams.

“A fresh calendar year is a chance for many of our Guests to look for lighter options and we are happy to offer menu items that don’t sacrifice flavor,” said Natalie Anderson-Liu, vice president of brand for MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. “The Mushroom Swiss is packed with mouth-watering taste, and when you have it as an Iceburger, that taste is complemented nicely with the clean, crisp crunch of iceberg lettuce.”

The Mushroom Swiss is no stranger to loyal MOOYAH Guests. The burger was first added to the new MOOYAH menu in the fall of 2017 at the majority of restaurants in the U.S. and quickly grew in popularity. Featuring the Mushroom Swiss as the first Taste to Try of 2018 provides MOOYAH Franchise Partners the opportunity to improve consistency and build on the successful introduction, while simplifying operations and expanding Guest exposure to the popular item. In 2018, MOOYAH is continuing to evolve the successful Taste to Try program in order to feature burgers for a longer period of time.

“At MOOYAH, our Guests come first and we kept that in mind when deciding to roll out the Mushroom Swiss as our first Taste to Try of the new year,” said Michael Mabry, president and COO of MOOYAH. “The Taste to Try program has been a fun way to engage our Guests while also decreasing ticket times and increasing accuracy for our Franchise Partners. This is the third year we’ll be offering Taste to Try options and there’s some fun stuff in store for 2018.”

The Taste to Try series was created to show Guests just how many delicious combinations are available year-round at MOOYAH with innovative features such as the vegetarian creation The Meatless Beast and the hearty A-Wonderful. The Dallas-based better burger brand is dedicated to creating a Seriously Fun experience with each campaign, and because of this, the Taste to Try program has been embraced by Guests nationwide.

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey, all natural grilled and hand-breaded chicken, and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms® black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 10 flavors ranging from vanilla to Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s to Oreo and more.

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers, all natural grilled and crispy chicken sandwiches and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado, chili, and more than 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.mooyah.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

